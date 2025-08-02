Mahindra Vision.X Teaser Reveals New Details – Fuels Speculation

As part of its future roadmap, Mahindra will unveil four new concepts based on the NU platform on 15th August

To establish a clear and decisive lead in the SUV segment, Mahindra is working on several new products. The medium to long-term strategy focuses on introducing new models across both ICE and EV segments. Hybrids could also be introduced in the future, depending on evolving demand and market viability.

On 15th August, Mahindra will be unveiling its NU platform and four related concept SUVs. These are Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.SXT and Vision.X. In the latest teaser posted by Mahindra, one can see a glimpse of the rear profile of Vision.X. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra Vision.X Concept – What to expect?

As seen in the teaser, the rear profile of Vision.X gives off a vibe similar to the BE 6 and XEV 9e. While the teaser is in greyscale, the visible elements indicate the presence of a full-width LED strip. It connects to the vertically stacked LED strips and could also extend inwards towards the bottom. BE 6 has a similar arrangement, but Vision.X could get straight lines for the entire tail lamp setup.

One can also notice vertically stacked reflectors on the sides and space for installing the registration number plate on the bumper. Sporty styling elements can be seen on the bumper, along with what appears to be faux skid plates. It is not clear whether Vision.X has a coupe-like profile similar to BE 6 and XEV 9e.

??Full reveal of Vision.X this Independence Day. FREEDOM_NU pic.twitter.com/f4TYw8ZG23 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) July 31, 2025

In earlier teasers, some glimpses of the side and top view of Vision.X were revealed. The SUV features a layered front fascia, paired with an upright nose. One can notice polygonal wheel arches and aero-optimized alloy wheels. There’s no gap between the tyre and fenders, indicating that this SUV could be a road-focused machine.

In comparison, the Vision.T and Vision.SXT clearly reveal the front suspension via the wide gap between the tyre and fender. This could indicate their off-road capabilities, something similar to that of Mahindra Thar and Scorpio N. Top view of Vision.X reveals a sculpted bonnet, with distinctive grooves on the edges.

Model possibilities

Teasers of Vision.X offer room for various interpretations. It could be possible that Vision.X is introduced as a new member of the XUV family. It is also speculated that the Vision.X might be an all-new SUV. In terms of practicality and current market needs, Vision.X could be the XEV 7e, the electric version of XUV700. Or, a derivative of the XEV 9e could also be under development.

All four Vision concept SUVs will be based on the NU platform, which is likely a multi-energy architecture. It is expected to support both ICE (petrol / diesel) and BEV powertrains and hybrid setups as well. Several other carmakers have developed multi-energy platforms, which reduce cost and allow faster adaptability to evolving market trends.