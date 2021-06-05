Mahindra Xdreno Name Registered – Bolero Pickup In The Making?

Mahindra has a series of new models planned for both passenger and commercial segment of vehicles which include new pickup trucks based on Bolero

Mahindra recently laid out a comprehensive roadmap for its upcoming future lineup of products. This includes both passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments. On a related note, Mahindra has filed a trademark for the name ‘Xdreno’ which might be used for the upcoming range of pickup trucks based on Bolero.

Under the tagline, “We get the tough going”, the homegrown UV manufacturer has revealed a prospective lineup for future small commercial vehicles which included various segments such as pickup trucks, three-wheelers, last mile mobility as well as battery-powered vehicles.

Bolero & Bolero-based pickup trucks

As many as four new compact pickup trucks will be developed on the platform of Bolero. The existing Bolero pickups go by the additional suffix of Camper spread across multiple variants. The plan also revealed two additional full-size pickup trucks based on Bolero Classic. As many as fourteen new products are slated to come up in the commercial vehicle segment of Mahindra by 2026.

Bolero, in its standard MUV form, was first introduced in 2000 and has been a proven workhorse for over two decades. Despite minimal updates since its launch, the UV continues to be one of the best sellers for Mahindra even today as it caters to buyers in both urban and rural sections of the country. However, with the new roadmap revealed, it seems the Indian automaker is planning to develop a new generation model of Bolero which is expected to launch between 2023 and 2026.

Future CV segment

Elaborating on the future commercial segment of vehicles, the last mile mobility range comprises four new models including Udo, Atom, Trio and the all-new vehicle based on the LMM platform. All these products will be under the company’s Born EV range and will feature an electrified powertrain.

The small commercial range will comprise the new Jeeto EV while the new Urban PickUp range will consist of 2-3 goods and passenger carriers. All these vehicles mentioned above will be propelled by electric power sources.

Future PV segment

Coming back to the passenger vehicle segment, the most awaited cars include the new XUV700, slated to launch later this year and the new-gen Scorpio, expected to launch early next year. Both these models have had to face several delays primarily due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus and later due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips. The new Scorpio will be based on the same ladder on frame chassis as the new Thar and will get a completely revised design.

Other models slated to be developed in the coming future include a 5-door Thar, a new Bolero, an all-new XUV300 and two new Born EVs. There is also an SUV coupe codenamed W620 (probably XUV900 Coupe) and a mystery V201 expected to launch in the coming years.