Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Hybrid Variants Under Consideration

While XEV 9e and BE 6 are already witnessing robust demand, sales could be further improved with hybrid variants

Staying ahead of evolving market trends and consumer expectations is one of the key factors for success in the automotive space. A relevant example is Mahindra’s plans to introduce a hybrid powertrain option with the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs. A report from Autocar India reveal that Mahindra is likely to use a range-extender hybrid setup for its Born Electric SUVs.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 hybrid – What to expect?

Mahindra’s INGLO platform underpinning XEV 9e and BE 6 was originally developed to be used exclusively for electric cars. That strategy seemed appropriate, as much of the automotive industry was convinced that electric cars would soon overtake ICE cars. However, electrification hasn’t happened as fast as expected, even though EV sales are increasing.

Moreover, there’s growing support for hybrids across OEMs, car users and government agencies. Considering these factors, the decision to introduce a hybrid option with the XEV 9e and BE 6 seems aptly timed. These Mahindra electric SUVs are already among bestsellers in their respective segments. Addition of a hybrid powertrain can attract an entirely new set of buyers. In May 2025, the combined sales of XEV 9e and BE 6 were at 4,021 units. With the hybrid option, Mahindra will be aiming for a higher monthly sales target.

Mahindra is likely to use a range-extender hybrid powertrain for XEV 9e and BE 6. That’s because it will be easier to integrate with the INGLO born-EV skateboard platform. A 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol engine is expected to be used, which will work as a generator to recharge the battery. A range extender hybrid setup will ensure that INGLO’s EV architecture and electric drive is retained in its original intended format, all while increasing the overall range and effectively tackling range anxiety.

XUV 3XO hybrid also under development

It is learned that Mahindra is also considering a hybrid option for XUV 3XO. But unlike the range-extender to be used with XEV 9e and BE 5, the XUV 3XO could use a series parallel hybrid powertrain. XUV 3XO already uses a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Turbo Petrol engine, which can be used with the strong hybrid system.

In a typical strong hybrid setup, power to the wheels can be supplied by both the ICE engine and the electric motor, either working independently or together. With a strong hybrid powertrain, XUV 3XO can gain a key USP in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. This could help it stand out in a competitive space that has rivals like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq.

Interestingly, even Maruti is working on a hybrid option for its smaller cars like Baleno, Fronx, Swift and a Spacia-based mini MPV. Maruti is developing a range-extender hybrid powertrain, which will be easier to accommodate in smaller cars. Various other brands including Hyundai, JSW MG Motor and Skoda Auto Volkswagen are also working on introducing hybrid cars in India.

Road tax exemption, shortage of rare-earth magnets

Although hybrids do not get subsidies like electric cars, some states have started offering road tax exemption for hybrid cars. For example, states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand have 100% road tax exemption for hybrids. If other states also offer such benefits, hybrid car sales could gain more traction in the future.

Preference for strong hybrids over EVs could also be due to the ongoing global shortage of rare earth magnets. While strong hybrids also use rare earth magnets, it is not as high as electric cars. With limited supply of rare earth magnets, manufacturing strong hybrids may work out better than manufacturing EVs.