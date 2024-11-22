Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Official Sketch – New Heartcore Design Revealed

Mahindra Unveils Teaser Sketches of BE 6e and XEV 9e: A New Era of Design and Innovation

Mahindra has released teaser sketches of its upcoming Electric Origin SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e, offering a glimpse into a bold and innovative future. These sketches highlight a new chapter for Mahindra, blending cutting-edge technology, dynamic styling, and emotional appeal. Both SUVs are set to make their global debut on November 26, 2024, and promise to redefine automotive design.

Heartcore Design: Emotion Meets Innovation

Mahindra’s “Heartcore Design” philosophy drives the creation of the BE 6e and XEV 9e. This design approach is about more than aesthetics—it’s about crafting SUVs that establish a deep emotional connection with their owners. Every line and curve is thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of pride and luxury while delivering exceptional functionality.

The exteriors of these SUVs are designed to captivate, with dynamic proportions and bold details that exude confidence. The interiors, on the other hand, prioritize premium materials and advanced technology, ensuring a luxurious and intuitive driving experience. Together, these elements create vehicles that resonate deeply with customers and stand out as unmistakably Mahindra.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Heartcore Design is about creating an emotional bond with our customers through design. Prepare to fall in love with our Electric Origin SUVs.”

Exterior Design: Commanding and Futuristic

The teaser sketches reveal aggressive yet refined exterior designs for the BE 6e and XEV 9e. Both SUVs feature aerodynamic silhouettes, distinctive LED lighting, and seamless body lines. The BE 6e boasts sharp angular edges and a muscular stance, while the XEV 9e emphasizes a sporty coupe-like profile with vertical lighting elements and a minimalist grille. Flush door handles and striking alloy wheels underline their premium feel, while the overall design language speaks to Mahindra’s commitment to bold, innovative aesthetics.

Interior Design: Crafted for Connection

Inside, the BE 6e and XEV 9e reflect Mahindra’s focus on crafting interiors that are as functional as they are luxurious. The BE 6e features a dual-screen cockpit layout, illuminated steering wheel logo, and ambient lighting, creating an immersive driving environment.

The XEV 9e, with its triple-screen dashboard and white upholstery, offers a sophisticated and high-tech ambiance. Both cabins are designed with premium materials and showcase progressive proportions that prioritize comfort and connectivity.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e embody Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and modern luxury. These SUVs not only highlight the brand’s design evolution but also reflect its ambition to set new benchmarks in the electric SUV segment. With their global unveiling just days away, Mahindra is positioning itself at the forefront of electric mobility, offering vehicles that inspire and excite.