Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Referral Program – Free Service For 5 Years, Accessories

Collectively, BE 6 and XEV 9e contribute more than 10% to Mahindra’s monthly sales, which is a significant achievement

XEV 9e and BE 6 are playing a key role in achieving Mahindra’s goals in the electric segment. Record bookings worth Rs 8,472 crore were received on the first day when bookings opened earlier this year in February. Also, the duo achieved a significant sales milestone of more than 20,000 units in just 5 months. To further boost sales, Mahindra has now launched a special referral program for existing BE 6 and XEV 9e owners. Let’s check out the details.

BE 6, XEV 9e Referral Program – Key benefits

In this referral program, the benefits will be accessible when the referrals convert into actual sales. With a large community of more than 20,000 owners, the referral program has the potential to generate significant leads. BE 6 and XEV 9e owners will be rewarded with benefits for up to 3 successful referrals. The rewards include general service benefits and enrichment packages.

After the first successful referral conversion, users get free general service (parts and labour) up to 3 years or 30,000 km, whichever is earlier. With the first referral conversion, users also unlock 1 free interior and exterior enrichment package. BE 6 and XEV 9e owners who succeed in their second referral will get free general service (parts and labour) up to 4 years or 40,000 km, whichever is earlier. They will also be able to get 2 free interior and exterior enrichment packages.

With the third successful referral, BE 6 and XEV 9e owners will be eligible for free general service (parts and labour) up to 5 years or 50,000 km, whichever is earlier. They will also get access to 3 free interior and exterior enrichment packages. It is worth noting that these benefits do not cover running repairs and unscheduled visits. Also, any non-essential services opted by the customer are not covered under this referral scheme. This referral program for BE 6 and XEV 9e is for a limited period only.

BE 6, XEV 9e – Key highlights

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are preferred for their sporty styling, advanced features and a comprehensive range of safety equipment. The recently launched BE 6 Batman Edition created a new record when all 999 units were booked in just 135 seconds. BE 6 and XEV 9e are also being exported to overseas markets. Good potential exists across European markets, where EVs are being promoted in a big way. A dedicated team has already been created to explore export possibilities to European nations.

Depending on the variant, Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e utilize a 59-kWh or 79-kWh battery pack. With the 59-kWh battery pack, the electric motor generates 170 kW (231 PS) and 380 Nm of torque. Power output is 210 kW (285 PS) and 380 Nm with the larger battery pack. With the smaller battery pack, BE 6 has a certified range of 557 km (MIDC P1 + P2).

BE 6 variants with the larger battery pack offer a range of 683 km. XEV 9e has a range of 542 km with the 59-kWh battery pack and 656 km with the 79-kWh battery pack. Both SUVs have an advanced regen system and drive modes of Default, Range, Everyday, Race and Snow. BE 6 and XEV 9e are available at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh, respectively.