New Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e Interiors First Look Before Launch

Mahindra prepares for the grand global premiere of its latest electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, on November 26, 2024, at Unlimit India

Mahindra continues to accelerate its electric vehicle (EV) momentum with new teaser images revealing the interiors and design of its highly anticipated electric SUVs—XEV 9e and BE 6e. These upcoming models are expected to make waves in both Indian and international markets as Mahindra bolsters its EV lineup.

Stunning Interiors with High-Tech Appeal

Mahindra has officially revealed the interiors of both these electric SUVs via a new teaser. The interior design of the BE 6e boasts a futuristic cockpit-like experience with a pronounced split center console and dual-screen display setup that promises an immersive and tech-forward driving atmosphere.

The steering wheel features an illuminated BE logo, enhancing the SUV’s modern aesthetics. Ambient lighting and intricate detailing throughout the cabin add to the luxury quotient. There is a glass roof on top in both SUVs.

On the other hand, the XEV 9e steps up the game with a triple-screen layout that spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard. This feature provides an advanced digital interface, giving the driver easy access to various infotainment and vehicle control functionalities. The cabin, seen in white upholstery, reflects a premium vibe.

Exterior Highlights and Design Language

These SUVs showcase aerodynamic body lines, gloss-black claddings, and distinctive C-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The BE 6e sports a striking split rear spoiler and angular LED tail lamps, maintaining a modern and aggressive look.

The XEV 9e, with its coupe-inspired roofline, presents a closed-off front grille and vertical headlights that add to its bold appearance. Pop-out flush door handles and aerodynamic wheels lend an upscale feel, while a unique copper-trimmed window line provides a sharp contrast to the overall design.

Performance Expectations

Although Mahindra has not disclosed detailed powertrain specifications yet, it is speculated that both the BE 6e and XEV 9e will be equipped with battery packs ranging from 60 kWh to 80 kWh. Potential configurations include single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) and dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) setups. Estimated range could be around 500 km, with fast-charging capabilities that would support 175 kW DC charging, enabling an 80% battery recharge in approximately 30 minutes.

A Step Toward EV Leadership

These upcoming electric SUVs symbolize Mahindra’s strategic push to solidify its footprint in the electric SUV market. With advanced interiors, cutting-edge technology, and robust performance potential, the XEV 9e and BE 6e are set to rival existing electric models while carving out their unique identity in the market. Mahindra’s commitment to expanding its EV lineup and incorporating innovative design and tech elements underscores its aspiration to become a key player in the evolving electric mobility landscape.