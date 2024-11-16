Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Can Move Forward, Backward At The Touch Of A Button On New Key – Scoop

At the Unlimit India event, we can expect Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e to come equipped with 250+ bhp power and up to 80 kWh battery pack

Mahindra Auto is set to redefine the Indian and global EV industry with the launch of BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs. These are among the most anticipated launches in Indian automotive history. Ahead of launch on 26th November, interesting new details have leaked.

Mahindra Remote Parking – BE 6e, XEV 9e

One of India’s leading car makers, Mahindra Auto, has been teasing its upcoming launches, BE 6e and XEV 9e, on social media. These vehicles will be the first from Mahindra to launch under the Electric Origin SUVs sub-brand. These eSUVs will also be the first ones to launch from Mahindra featuring the INGLO platform.

Not just that, sources tell Rushlane that Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will be the first mainstream cars in India to launch with remote parking features. This is an absolute Godsend feature to anyone who has a tight parking spot in their garage. Also, this comes in handy in many parking areas where someone parks too close to your car and the doors can’t be opened.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will come with a new key with dedicated buttons on it enabling remote park function. After remotely starting the car from this new key, users can press the forward or reverse buttons on this key and move BE 6e and XEV 9e from their parking spots or into a parking spot. The car will be able to move forward and backward at the touch of a button on the new key, while you are standing outside.

This feature will use 360-degree cameras all around along with parking sensors. While operating this feature remotely, the parking sensors will detect obstacles and command the system to stop immediately. In India, this feature is not seen in the mainstream car segment and is only seen in a few luxury vehicles. When launched, remote parking on BE 6e and XEV 9e will be an absolute standout feature.

What else can we expect?

As seen in the spy shots, BE 6E will have a cockpit-like dashboard with a dual-screen layout. XEV 9e will pack a triple-screen layout. Battery size could go till 80 kWh in capacity and we can expect single-motor and dual-motor setups as well.

Mahindra is set to launch BE 6e and XEV 9e on 26th of November in Chennai at their ‘Unlimit India’ event. Apart from remote parking, Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs are likely to pack significantly more features than current offerings.