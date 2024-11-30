Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review – Mid-Size SUV With Bonkers Performance!

With 286 PS of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque and RWD architecture, Mahindra XEV 9e offers unmatched performance among mid-size SUVs

At their Unlimit India event held in Chennai, Mahindra launched two new Electric Origin SUVs. Called BE 6e and XEV 9e, these electric SUVs are poised to revolutionise the Indian automotive market and make a much bigger splash in many global markets than Mahindra did before. Being the bigger of the two, XEV 9e holds more potential to appeal to more premium buyers who need a style statement and performance to match.

The proposition of an XEV 9e is very straightforward. Currently, it is a one-of-a-kind offering with no real competition until Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV arrive. XEV 9e doesn’t follow the generic FWD monocoque high-riding SUV formula but offers RWD excitement. Mahindra provided Rushlane with an XEV 9e at the ‘Unlimit India’ event for a first-drive review. After driving it in the city, on the highway and on Mahindra’s curated tracks at MSPT (Mahindra SUV Proving Tracks), here’s what we think about this SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review

Starting with the price, Mahindra XEV 9e base Pack 1 costs Rs 21.9 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is a mid-size electric SUV. Mahindra provided us with top-spec trim in Desert Myst and Tango Red shades. Of all the colours, I think Stealth Black looks the best on XEV 9e, highlighting its sporty credentials and sophisticated personality. If the smaller BE 6e is inspired by a fighter jet, XEV 9e is inspired by a private jet with more sophistication.

We can see that in its exterior design. XEV 9e doesn’t look wild like BE 6e does. There’s grace in its design, that establishes a commanding road presence. We get a closed-off grill at the front, flanked by vertically arranged LED projector headlights accompanied by and commanding connected LED DRLs. There’s no aerodynamic front spoiler on XEV 9e like there was on BE 6e. Muscular creases on bonnet define car’s personality further.

At the sides, we can see the lovely coupe profile with sloping roofline merging in a flat end. Mahindra has given XEV 9e the same ORVMs as XUV700. Front door handle is flush and pop-out type, while rear door handle is nothing fancy, but positioned at the pillar. Chunky body claddings painted in gloss black along with chrome window belt line highlight the sporty character. Wheels are massive and could go up to 20-inches in size.

At the rear, we can see the illuminated Electric Origin SUV logo, a conventional (relatively) roof spoiler, a shark fin antenna, connected LED tail lights and a sporty bumper painted in gloss black with a chrome strip. Rear tailgate is electrically operated and front bonnet is hydraulically assisted to reveal a sizeable frunk (front trunk). Putting numbers on XEV 9e’s size, it measures 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, 1,690 mm in width and has a 2,775 mm long wheelbase. Trunk space is 663L and frunk space is 150L.

Business-Class Interiors

While BE 6e’s interiors looked like a fighter jet, XEV 9e’s interiors were less sporty and more sophisticated looking. Like that of a business-class jet. If you look closely, you will realise that XEV 9e’s interiors are very closely related to the interiors of an XUV700 under the skin, which is not a bad thing. Here, Mahindra has given new soft-touch finishes and touches to make it appear more premium and sophisticated, which it does.

Steering wheel is unique to XEV 9e and is not the same unit as seen in BE 6e. While the shape is unique, its functionalities match that of BE 6e. There are tactile buttons and toggles along with dedicated + and – toggles for regen control. Centre console on XEV 9e is reminiscent of XUV700, except for the new and fancier gear selector. The main difference is the unmistakable and attention-grabbing triple 10.2-inch screen layout.

Mahindra calls it 110 cm wide Cinemascope setup. These displays are crisp in resolution and are run by 6th Gen Adrenox UI and MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture) powered by Qualcomm SnapDragon chipset. Centre infotainment screen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay while instrument screen for driver shows a host of information including a large-format navigation module and blind-spot assistance module when turn indicators are activated.

Presence of a third screen is the most interesting aspect in this entire setup and it aims to offer a dedicated display for front passengers. This screen is capable of streaming videos and even video calls with the built-in camera inside XEV 9e. Mahindra calls this camera EyeDentity and it is primarily used to monitor driver fatigue and send alerts. For rear passengers, there is no dedicated entertainment package.

However, Mahindra does offer a docking facility for tablets behind the front seats as a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) approach. When docked, the rear devices can be synced to car’s UI and get a unified experience. Dedicated entertainment package would have been nice, but we can appreciate Mahindra’s efforts to achieve price-wise competitiveness. Driver seat is powered and has a memory function with buttons elegantly placed on door. Seats are large and accommodating, but they’re sporty and bolster your body in place like BE 6e’s seats do.

Rear seat occupants get a lot of space as the wheelbase is 2,770 mm long. Seats here recline for added comfort and there is genuine support for optimum comfort. Floor is flat and we even have Boss Mode for the rear master seat. Boss Mode adjustments are manual, though, and not electric. We felt like the headroom was sufficient too, for a car with a sloping Coupe roofline. There are three individual headrests and a centre armrest along with fast-charging capable Type-C ports, a manual sun shade and a wireless charging pad.

When we’re talking about a Mahindra, there won’t be a deficit of features. XEV 9e is Mahindra’s flagship Electric Origin SUV and the features list goes on and on. Notable features are 360-degree camera, NFC key card, driverless self-parking feature, remote parking, ventilated front seats, cooled glovebox, LED interior lighting, multi-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, air purifier with PM 2.5 air filter, 1400W 16-speaker Harman Kardon setup with Dolby Atmos, tuned by music industry stalwarts like A R Rehman, slidable sun blinds with vanity mirrors and lights, among others.

The Harman Kardon system had excellent sound output, but very heavy on base, overpowering the mids. Nothing you can’t fix in equalizer. XEV 9e also features an Infinity Roof (a fixed glass roof) with a powered sunblind which is synced with the car’s 16 million colour ambient lighting. Mahindra’s new VisionX HUD system shows vital information like navigation, ADAS-related infographics, vehicle speed, traffic sign recognition data, cruise control data and music.

Exhilarating Performance & Plush Ride

Mahindra XEV 9e is now a benchmark in performance within the mid-size SUV segment. There is nothing out there to match XEV 9e in outright performance in any sense of the imagination. That is courtesy of a large battery pack that goes up till 79 kWh in capacity. This large battery powers an electric motor with 285 PS of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque ensures instantaneous acceleration sprinting to 100 km/h from standstill in just 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 202 km/h.

This electric motor is positioned at the rear for best driving feel. No generic FWD nonsense here, thanks to the born electric INGLO platform where Mahindra engineers seem to have had complete freedom. Because of the motor at the rear, there’s no torque steering and it feels like a proper SUV. The heavy batteries ensure a low centre of gravity and a supple ride. As demonstrated by the ‘Great Indian Wine Glass Challenge’ by Mahindra, XEV 9e has an incredibly cushy ride that almost feels like you’re driving on a magic carpet.

That’s thanks to rear independent suspension along with semi-active dampers, first-in-segment. XEV 9e has a noticeably more comfortable ride quality than BE 6e, which is set up at a sportier setting. This means body roll is very evident on XEV 9e, something which is not in BE 6e’s equation. XEV 9e handles Indian roads like a champ. It absorbs bumps, potholes and bad patches very effortlessly. It is an incredible feat considering XEV 9e can be specced up with up to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Braking setup consists of all-wheel disc brakes along with Mahindra’s new Brake-by-Wire technology for lowest reaction time. Result of all this is excellent stopping power from XEV 9e with good initial bite and progression. Mahindra quotes a range of up to 656 km on a single charge (ARAI Certified) and even quotes a 780 km figure from an in-house test. In real life, Mahindra promises the XEV 9e will do 500+ km on a single charge with AC on.

XEV 9e has three driving modes – Range, Everyday and Race, altering performance, feedback and even top speed. For example, top speed maxes out at 162 km/h in Everyday Mode and can reach 202 km/h in Race Mode. There’s adjustable regen modes that even allow for one pedal driving, which rival brands are yet to implement. Because of the variable gear ratios in steering, turning radius of XEV 9e was impressive as well, considering its size. DC fast charging is supported and can go up to 175kW quoting 20% to 80% in 20 minutes, if you can find a 175 kW charger in India. There’s unlimited battery warranty too, but only for the first owner.

Safety-wise, there is no reason for concerns as the badge on this vehicle says Mahindra. XEV 9e comes equipped with up to 7 airbags and is highly likely to score a stellar 5 star crash safety rating at any of the NCAP agencies across the world. There’s a Level 2+ ADAS suite with 5 radars and 1 camera, acting as a guardian angel, protecting the occupants. Mahindra also demonstrated the structural integrity of INGLO platform batteries by performing crush test, immersion test, fire test and even a drop test.

Some Reservations and Conclusion

1. Just like on BE 6e, XEV 9e’s HUD goes out of sight when you take the seat height all the way down to a sporty feel.

2. The tiny rear windscreen situation in XEV 9e is even worse than BE 6e as this vehicle has a centre headrest for 2nd row bench.

3. We wished the doors went over the running boards to prevent soiling of the occupant’s clothes during ingress and egress.

4. There’s a missed opportunity here as Mahindra could have made it a compelling 2nd-row vehicle by offering features like electrically operated Boss Mode, rear seat ventilation among others.

5. The third display on the dashboard can stream videos which could prove a distraction for driver. Mahindra could have implemented a dimming function when viewing from a certain angle to prevent driver distractions. This tech is more than a decade old already.

Concluding Mahindra XEV 9e review is slightly trickier, only because the BE 6e exists. XEV 9e aims to be a more sophisticated and larger offering than BE 6e with a much larger boot and frunk. The premium quotient is higher on XEV 9e, no doubt. But for owner/drivers, BE 6e appears as a far more exciting alternative as it packs a sporty edge. We say this because Mahindra could have worked more on curating rear-seat experience for it to be a chauffeur-driven vehicle.

XEV 9e emerges as a status symbol that sets it apart from other mid-size SUVs out there, while costing more or less the same OTR. At the same time, it offers unmatched performance and an exciting package. If you’re not smitten by BE 6e or find BE 6e’s design polarising, you should go right ahead and buy the XEV 9e. Because there’s nothing like it in the mid-size SUV segment with similar overall packaging.