Mahindra XEV 9e Launch Price Rs 21.90 lakh (Ex-sh, Chennai)

With the launch of XEV 9e, Mahindra has stepped into a new era of vehicular design and interior packaging offering triple screen layout
In the Indian automotive market, Mahindra has emerged as the top brand for large SUVs. After the Alturas G4, Mahindra hasn’t really attempted an SUV of a higher price bracket above XUV700’s. That changes now with the launch of XEV 9e, which is among the first Electric Origin SUVs to launch from Mahindra alongside BE 6e.
With XEV 9e, Mahindra has firmly set its foot in the Coupe SUV territory in larger size than what other mainstream brands are trying. Size is Mahindra XEV 9e’s biggest ally and lends a puff-daddy appeal. Despite all the sportiness and raw road presence, there is an air of sophistication with XEV 9e as well, making it a unique product in the market.
Mahindra XEV 9e
XEV 9e is the more premium of the Electric Origin SUVs launched by Mahindra. This is a larger vehicle too and features a larger battery. Prices for XEV 9e start from Rs 21.90 lakh (Ex-sh, Chennai). Upto Rs 23.59 lakh OTR Chennai (estimated). Deliveries begin next quarter. Featuring Mahindra’s new Heartcore design language, XEV 9e takes a coupe SUV shape like BE 6e, but more elegantly, appealing to more mature buyers and buyers with a sense of accomplishment.
Massive size and unmistakable road presence are notable exterior attributes of XEV 9e. It gets connected LED DRLs, vertically arranged LED headlights, large and aerodynamic alloy wheels, stunning coupe profile and a dominating rear end.
On the inside, XEV 9e is a lot more special as it gets a triple screen layout for the first time in any mainstream vehicle in India. Other than that, there are a multitude of features and creature comforts in XEV 9e. Some of the notable ones are Level 2+ ADAS, Auto Park feature with remote parking, 16-speaker Harman Kardon 1400W audio system, 43-inch triple screen layout, 75-inch VisionX HUD, MAIA AI-based software and algorithms and many more.
Where powertrains are concerned, the headline figures are 210 kW (281 bhp) of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 km/h can be done in just 6.8 seconds. Battery is a larger 79 kWh (up to) in total, yielding a claimed range of 682 km on a single charge (ARAI claimed) and a promised real world range of 500+ km on a single charge. Charging speeds have been significantly improved with INGLO platform with 20% to 80% SOC taking just 20 minutes!
Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 features
Unlike traditional trim levels seen with other Mahindra SUVs, XEV 9e gets Packs – Pack 1, Pack 2 and Pack 3. The company has only announced the features and equipment of Pack 1, letting people know what they will get as standard for the quoted Rs 21.90 lakh (Ex-sh).
Performance
59 kWh Battery Pack
Superfast Charging Capability: 20 to 80% in just 20 mins with 140 kW DC Charger
Best-in-class Power of 170 kW
Electric Power Steering with Variable Gear Ratio
10 metre Tuming Circle Diameter
Multiple Driving Modes with Boost Mode
One-touch Single Pedal Drive Sonic
Suite with Virtual Engine Sounds
Link Front Suspension & 5-Link Rear Suspension
MTV-CL technology
Frequency Dependent Damping Low Rolling Resistance Tyres
Cruise Control
Illuminated Logo B-LED Headlamps
LED Tall lamps
Premium Fabric Upholstery Stylish R19 Wheels with Aero Covers
Premium Finish Exterior Cladding
Safety
6 Airbags
High Stiffness Bodyshell
All Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake-by-Wire Tech
Intelligent Electronic Brake Booster with 46 Value Added Features
Driver Drowsiness Detection
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Parking Sensors with HD
Camera
Low Tyre Pressure Indication
Technology
Coast-to-Coast Triple Super Screens Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset
Wireless Android Auto & Apple
CarPlay
Superfast SG Connectivity
Pre-Installed OTT, Social Media,
Shopping Apps
BYOD In-Car experience Connected Features like Cabin
Precooling, Scheduled Charging
4 Speakers & 2 Tweeters
Built-in Amazon Alexa
STANDOUT FEATURES
Cenmfort & Convenience
Push Button Start
Spacious Frunk & Trunk
Auto Headlamps
Rain Sensing Smart Wipers
FATC with Rear AC Vents
Height Adjustable Driver Seat & Seat Belt
Tilt & Telescopic Steering
Silent Tyres with NVH Reduction Tech
Cooled Console Storage
65 W Type C. Fast Charging Ports for Front Rear Front & Rear
60:40 Split in 2nd Row Seats with Multi-Step Recline