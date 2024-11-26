Mahindra XEV 9e Launch Price Rs 21.90 lakh (Ex-sh, Chennai)

With the launch of XEV 9e, Mahindra has stepped into a new era of vehicular design and interior packaging offering triple screen layout

In the Indian automotive market, Mahindra has emerged as the top brand for large SUVs. After the Alturas G4, Mahindra hasn’t really attempted an SUV of a higher price bracket above XUV700’s. That changes now with the launch of XEV 9e, which is among the first Electric Origin SUVs to launch from Mahindra alongside BE 6e.

With XEV 9e, Mahindra has firmly set its foot in the Coupe SUV territory in larger size than what other mainstream brands are trying. Size is Mahindra XEV 9e’s biggest ally and lends a puff-daddy appeal. Despite all the sportiness and raw road presence, there is an air of sophistication with XEV 9e as well, making it a unique product in the market.

Mahindra XEV 9e

XEV 9e is the more premium of the Electric Origin SUVs launched by Mahindra. This is a larger vehicle too and features a larger battery. Prices for XEV 9e start from Rs 21.90 lakh (Ex-sh, Chennai). Upto Rs 23.59 lakh OTR Chennai (estimated). Deliveries begin next quarter. Featuring Mahindra’s new Heartcore design language, XEV 9e takes a coupe SUV shape like BE 6e, but more elegantly, appealing to more mature buyers and buyers with a sense of accomplishment.

Massive size and unmistakable road presence are notable exterior attributes of XEV 9e. It gets connected LED DRLs, vertically arranged LED headlights, large and aerodynamic alloy wheels, stunning coupe profile and a dominating rear end.

On the inside, XEV 9e is a lot more special as it gets a triple screen layout for the first time in any mainstream vehicle in India. Other than that, there are a multitude of features and creature comforts in XEV 9e. Some of the notable ones are Level 2+ ADAS, Auto Park feature with remote parking, 16-speaker Harman Kardon 1400W audio system, 43-inch triple screen layout, 75-inch VisionX HUD, MAIA AI-based software and algorithms and many more.

Where powertrains are concerned, the headline figures are 210 kW (281 bhp) of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 km/h can be done in just 6.8 seconds. Battery is a larger 79 kWh (up to) in total, yielding a claimed range of 682 km on a single charge (ARAI claimed) and a promised real world range of 500+ km on a single charge. Charging speeds have been significantly improved with INGLO platform with 20% to 80% SOC taking just 20 minutes!

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 features

Unlike traditional trim levels seen with other Mahindra SUVs, XEV 9e gets Packs – Pack 1, Pack 2 and Pack 3. The company has only announced the features and equipment of Pack 1, letting people know what they will get as standard for the quoted Rs 21.90 lakh (Ex-sh).

Performance

59 kWh Battery Pack

Superfast Charging Capability: 20 to 80% in just 20 mins with 140 kW DC Charger

Best-in-class Power of 170 kW

Electric Power Steering with Variable Gear Ratio

10 metre Tuming Circle Diameter

Multiple Driving Modes with Boost Mode

One-touch Single Pedal Drive Sonic

Suite with Virtual Engine Sounds

Link Front Suspension & 5-Link Rear Suspension

MTV-CL technology

Frequency Dependent Damping Low Rolling Resistance Tyres

Cruise Control

Illuminated Logo B-LED Headlamps

LED Tall lamps

Premium Fabric Upholstery Stylish R19 Wheels with Aero Covers

Premium Finish Exterior Cladding

Safety

6 Airbags

High Stiffness Bodyshell

All Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake-by-Wire Tech

Intelligent Electronic Brake Booster with 46 Value Added Features

Driver Drowsiness Detection

Electronic Parking Brake

Rear Parking Sensors with HD

Camera

Low Tyre Pressure Indication

Technology

Coast-to-Coast Triple Super Screens Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset

Wireless Android Auto & Apple

CarPlay

Superfast SG Connectivity

Pre-Installed OTT, Social Media,

Shopping Apps

BYOD In-Car experience Connected Features like Cabin

Precooling, Scheduled Charging

4 Speakers & 2 Tweeters

Built-in Amazon Alexa

STANDOUT FEATURES

Cenmfort & Convenience

Push Button Start

Spacious Frunk & Trunk

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Smart Wipers

FATC with Rear AC Vents

Height Adjustable Driver Seat & Seat Belt

Tilt & Telescopic Steering

Silent Tyres with NVH Reduction Tech

Cooled Console Storage

65 W Type C. Fast Charging Ports for Front Rear Front & Rear

60:40 Split in 2nd Row Seats with Multi-Step Recline