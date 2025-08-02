Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two B79 Variant First Look Review – Raising The Bar!

After redefining India’s mainstream EV segment, Mahindra is on a mission to expand EV penetration in the country. The company plans to achieve it with a versatile variant lineup for XEV 9e and to sort of eat into the ICE SUV’s pie. In that regard, Mahindra has launched Pack Two B79 variant of XEV 9e. We had a first look at this new variant in Mumbai. Let’s take a closer look at features and equipment through a detailed walkaround.

XEV 9e Pack Two B79 Variant

Mahindra is launching its product offensive in the Indian market against rival electric and ICE SUVs with the new XEV 9e Pack Two B79 variant. This new variant is aimed at expanding the variant lineup in a new direction and hit new horizons and price brackets. XEV 9e Pack Two B79 variant redefines value quotient for buyers within this price bracket.

Pricing is the name of the game here and XEV 9e Pack Two B79 variant costs Rs 26.5 lakh (Ex-sh). When compared to the Pack Three B79 variant, XEV 9e Pack Two B79 variant is Rs 4 lakh more affordable. Where on-road prices are concerned, Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two falls in the Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh price bracket.

With Pack Two B79 variants, Mahindra is not only targeting rival electric SUVs, but it is also taking on ICE SUVs as the large 79 kWh battery pack promises 500+ km real world range on a single charge that will be enough for almost all Indian SUV buyers. The Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (OTR) price bracket commands over 5,000 units per month. Tapping into these price brackets, Mahindra aims to boost sales of XEV 9e along with achieving higher EV penetration.

EV ownership in India has its perks too as one can enjoy road tax benefits in 25+ states and UTs in India. Also, there is a higher 40% depreciation benefit with EVs as opposed to 35% on ICE vehicles. Maharashtra state has a Rs 1.5 lakh incentive on EVs as well. Where total ownership costs are concerned, one can save around Rs 5.5 lakh for 90,000 km over a period of 5 years, when compared to ICE SUVs.

Generous Features, Creature Comforts

Mahindra has ensured that XEV 9e Pack Two variants offer an extensive range of features and creature comforts from Pack Three, at lower prices. The new Pack Two B79 variant does not feel under-equipped in any way. XEV 9e Pack Two is virtually indistinguishable from the top-spec Pack Three.

On the outside, Pack Two variants offer R19 alloy wheels, illuminated logo, flush door handles, LED headlights with connected LED DRL signature, LED connected tail lights, fog lights with cornering function, panoramic Infinity glass roof, laminated door glass and more. On the inside, XEV 9e Pack Two variants look and feel more or less the same as Pack Three. Mahindra is offering the same triple 12.3-inch screen layout in Pack Two with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mahindra has also carried over leatherette seat upholstery & interior trims, XUV700-like interior layout, 16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, 5G connectivity, host of apps, BYOD solution, wireless charging pad, push-button start, 65W fast Type-C USB ports, powered driver’s seat, auto-folding ORVM, auto-dimming IRVM, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, electronic parking brake and more.

In terms of safety features, there is no compromise with XEV 9e Pack Two variants. Mahindra is offering 6 airbags, ESP, ABS, all-wheel disc brakes, brake-by-wire tech, brake booster, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, parking camera, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers and Level 2 ADAS with 1 radar and 1 vision camera are on offer.

Performance

Mechanically, there is no difference between Pack Two and Pack Three with B79 battery pack equipped variants. Mahindra XEV 9e is the first monocoque D SUV in India to break the barrier of FWD layout as it comes with RWD as standard. This unlocks the fun quotient for buyers when compared to the sea of FWD D Segment SUVs on sale in India. With smaller 59 kWh battery pack equipped variants, we get 228 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Which is higher than all the monocoque D Segment SUVs in India.

Variants with larger 79 kWh battery pack raises the performance ceiling to 282 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque allowing for 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.8s and 202 km/h top speed. Mahindra XEV 9e remains the first D Segment SUV in India to bring performance like this to the masses. Falling in the Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (OTR) price bracket, Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two B79 variant might prove to be the best-selling within XEV 9e’s variant lineup in near future.