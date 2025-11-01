Mahindra XEV 9S Electric 7S SUV Teased Before 27th November Launch

The grand stage of Mahindra Auto’s upcoming ‘Scream Electric’ event in Bengaluru will bear witness to the launch of India’s first 7-seater electric mainstream SUV. This move comes after just one year of the launch of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, as part of an aggressive product portfolio expansion strategy.

Scream Electric event is scheduled for 27th November, 2025 and is happening in Bengaluru. Ahead of that, Mahindra has just teased their upcoming 7S electric SUV and has officially revealed the name. No, it is not XEV 7e, but will be called XEV 9S instead. Let’s take a closer look at other details.

Mahindra XEV 9S Electric 7S SUV Teased

It has been close to a year since the historic launch of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e in the Indian market. These SUVs have garnered interest from the country’s SUV buyers unlike any other. These SUVs were launched on 26th November, 2024 in Chennai and exactly a year later, Mahindra is expanding its Electric Origin SUV lineup to incorporate XEV 9S.

Unlike XEV 9e which is a coupe design, XEV 9S will be a more conventional electric SUV without a sloping roof. This is to accommodate third-row seating to take the total seating capacity to 7. There could be a 6S variant with XEV 9S with captain chairs in second row to expand its appeal further.

Mahindra is calling XEV 9S ‘first authentic 7-seater electric SUV’. It will be built on the same INGLO platform as BE 6 and XEV 9e. Unlike many EVs sold in India, XEV 9S and all other INGLO based models, will be born electric and not an adapted EV. With Mahindra XEV 9S, the company is promising Power, Presence and Pure Electric Performance.

What to expect?

This vehicle has been spied testing multiple times and it is expected to bear an overall similar silhouette as XUV700 and a similar striking fascia as XEV 9e. Rear is likely to be reminiscent of XUV700. Interiors along with the triple 12.3-inch screen dashboard has been spied with test mules along with new-age steering wheel with illuminated logo and the likes.

Digital Key feature, panoramic sunroof, sophisticated ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, dedicated 2nd and 3rd row AC vents, a premium 1,600W 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system are among the expected features. Same 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs are likely to be carried over, but XEV 9S is expected to pack a dual-motor AWD system for more performance and some off-road capability. More details will be revealed on 27th November.