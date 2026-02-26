Mahindra XEV 9S Gets New Custom Mode For A More Planted Drive

Mahindra’s new ‘Custom’ drive mode for XEV 9S is available with only Pack Three variants that utilize adaptive dampers

Positioned as India’s first mass-market three-row 7-seater electric SUV, the Mahindra XEV 9S has emerged as a bestseller. There’s significant demand, as evident with the waiting period going up to 9 months for select variants. While reviews of the XEV 9S have been largely positive, some concerns have been raised about the adaptive suspension setup. To fix the issue, Mahindra has introduced a new drive mode for the XEV 9S. Let’s check out the details.

XEV 9S new ‘Custom’ drive mode

In some test drive reviews, the adaptive suspension used exclusively with the Pack Three trim was found to be tuned on the softer side. While this was meant to ensure enhanced comfort, it was also found to be creating a constant vertical movement across uneven surfaces. Such outcomes can feel unsettling and can grow worse at higher speeds.

This issue does not occur in the Race mode, which has firmer suspension settings. The Race mode allows better control of vertical body movement. However, users cannot be expected to engage the Race mode at all times. It not only stiffens the suspension, but also adjusts throttle response, steering response and regenerative braking, focused on enhancing performance. Energy usage is higher in Race mode. Due to these reasons, the Race mode may not be ideal for daily driving.

To fix the soft suspension, Mahindra has introduced a new ‘Custom’ drive mode with the XEV 9S. This allows users to choose the settings individually. Adjustments can be made across the suspension, powertrain, steering response and climate system. By fine-tuning the settings individually, users can achieve the ideal configuration for their needs.

For example, the suspension can be set to a firmer setup like in Race mode, while the steering response can be tuned for a more relaxed feel, similar to Comfort mode. Various other usable combinations could be possible with the new ‘Custom’ drive mode of XEV 9S.

‘Custom’ drive mode feature rollout

All newly manufactured XEV 9S units will come with the ‘Custom’ drive mode as part of the standard package. As mentioned earlier, only the Pack Three variants are getting the ‘Custom’ drive mode. The adaptive dampers are offered only with the Pack Three variants. In comparison, the Pack One and Pack Two variants of XEV 9S are equipped with passive dampers.

The new ‘Custom’ drive mode is in addition to the existing drive modes of Default, Everyday, Range and Race. While buyers who get the updated model will not encounter issues related to the softer suspension, it remains unclear how the matter will be addressed for existing users. It is possible that existing XEV 9S Pack Three units could receive the new ‘Custom’ drive mode via an OTA update. The update process could also be carried out at authorized dealerships.