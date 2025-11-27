Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Price Rs 19.95 Lakh – Big Size, Big Space

After unveiling the BE 6 Formula e Edition, Mahindra Auto has launched the XEV 9S, which is India’s first ever electric 7-Seater SUV. With no real rival in the immediate vicinity, XEV 9S is set to create a unique identity of its own. In Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV lineup, XEV 9S has been positioned above the XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Price

The launch price of Mahindra XEV 9S is Rs 19,95 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Pack One Above trim. The variant lineup spawns across multiple trim levels. These include Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above.

Where design is concerned, XEV 9S has a similar front fascia as XEV 9e. It gets the same dominating presence with full-width LED DRLs, vertically integrated LED headlights and fog lights along with an illuminated Mahindra Electric Origin SUV logo. At the sides, we can see a similar silhouette as XUV700 ICE SUV, which could be renamed as XUV7XO soon.

Notable elements on the side include large alloy wheels and flush door handles that pop out automatically. At the rear, there are more similarities to XUV700, which is quite sober when compared to XEV 9e’s rear. This could be done to appeal to family buyers with less sporty design.

With third row folded, Mahindra XEV 9S offers a boot capacity of 527L and then we have a 150L frunk, which is quite usable. Combined, there is a 677L boot including the trunk and frunk. XEV 9S has a 219 mm ground clearance.

Notable interior elements

On the inside, Mahindra XEV 9S differs from XEV 9e in terms of seating layout, but is quite similar where the dashboard is concerned and door trims are concerned. It retains the same triple screen layout with three 12.3-inch displays, two of which are touchscreens. With Qualcomm computing power and MAIA intelligence, these clusters are slick and get a well thought out UI.

Front and rear ventilated seats

Powered Boss Mode

Sliding 2nd row

2 BYOD screens supported

Skyroof with sophisticated ambient lighting

Large openable panoramic sunroof

Quietest cabin in segment

Acoustic glass for quietness

5G internet

16 Harman Kardon speakers with 1400W output

Groove Me mode for karaoke

Active air purifier

Secure 360

540-degree camera system

PawPal Mode to keep pets comfortable inside

Smart User Profile

Scheduled HVAC

NFC based Digital Key

Powertrains and Performance

Just like XEV 9e, XEV 9S is positioned on the same INGLO platform. Indian SUV buyers have embraced Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs quite well, as over 30,000 units were sold within just 7 months of sales commencing. INGLO brings intelligent semi-active dampers for its 5-link independent suspension and Brake By Wire tech as well.

0-100 km/h comes up in 7 seconds and unleashed, it will hit a 202 km/h top speed. The Blade LFP batteries are shared with BE 6 and XEV 9e and Mahindra continues with its lifetime warranty. The peak power is 282 bhp and peak torque is 380 Nm coming out of a single electric motor powering the rear wheels.

Scheduled charging is offered with XEV 9S too. Speaking of, there’s 180 kW peak DC charging support with XEV 9S. Battery packs are 59 kWh and 79 kWh as before along with a new 70 kWh option.

Safety is Paramount

Mahindra XEV 9S promises a robust and sophisticated exoskeleton with generous dosage of ultra high strength steel for excellent crash safety performance. There is Level 2+ ADAS suite with a host of autonomous driver assistance features including AEB and Adaptive Cruise Control, similar to BE 6 and XEV 9e.

VisionX AR HUD promises sophisticated and futuristic informatics at driver’s peripheral vision. Then there is 540-degree cameras for beyond 360-degree monitoring. Auto Park Assist promises to cut out the hassle of manual parking. There’s 6 airbags as standard along with all-four disc brakes and host of other active and passive safety tech.

























