Mahindra XEV 9S New Teaser Reveal More Features, Equipment

India’s first 7-seater electric SUV, the Mahindra XEV 9S, is perfectly suited for large families and avid travellers

After the successful launch of XEV 9e and BE 6 born-electric SUVs, Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the XEV 9S 7-seater electric SUV. XEV 9S will cater to an entirely new segment of users, thereby boosting Mahindra’s overall EV sales. XEV 9S launch is scheduled on 26th – 27th November, 2025 at the ‘Scream Electric’ event in Bengaluru. Ahead of that, a new teaser posted by Mahindra has revealed some new features. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra XEV 9S – New features revealed

XEV 9S latest teaser reveals the presence of a Harman Kardon sound system. The SUV will also have a power adjustable driver seat with memory settings. Similar to the XEV 9e and BE 6, the XEV 9S will have toggle-like power window switches. Other key features expected to be offered with XEV 9S include front seats with ventilation and massage functions, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting.

Mahindra XEV 9S is also expected to get a tri-zone climate control. In the earlier teaser, the XEV 9S was seen with features such as a triple-screen setup. This is the same unit as installed onboard the 5-seater XEV 9e. Another useful feature revealed earlier with XEV 9S is the sliding function in second row seats. This can be used to create more leg space for passengers.

XEV 9S will be getting a gloss black steering wheel, which complements the premium aesthetics in the cockpit area. While the XEV 9e has a fixed glass roof, the XEV 9S will come with an openable dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The SUV will also have an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. A comprehensive range of safety features will be on offer including Level 2 ADAS, 7 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability program, front and rear parking sensors and a 360° camera setup.

While it is positioned as a premium electric SUV, the XEV 9S is also designed to fulfil practical applications. With the rear seats folded, the boot space can be increased to accommodate large items. XEV 9S also has a full-sized usable frunk at the front. For a seamless experience, the bonnet is equipped with pneumatic struts. A comprehensive range of connectivity features will be available, powered by Mahindra’s new MAIA platform (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture).

XEV 9S – Performance, battery pack, range

It is likely that XEV 9S will have the same battery pack options (59 kWh and 79 kWh) as the XEV 9e. The latter has a certified range of 542 km with the 59-kWh battery pack and 656 km with the 79-kWh battery pack. The variant with the smaller battery pack has a 170 kW / 231 PS motor, whereas the variant with the larger battery pack generates 210 kW / 285 PS. Torque output of 380 Nm is the same for both variants.

Range of the upcoming XEV 9S has not been revealed. However, one could expect a real-world range of over 500+ km. Mahindra XEV 9S could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 21 lakh. Fully loaded top variants could touch Rs 30 lakh.