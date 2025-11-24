Mahindra XEV 9S New Teasers Show Boot, Frunk, Entertainment System, More

Mahindra Auto has held their Scream Electric event in Bengaluru on 26th and 27th November, 2025. This grand stage will bear witness to two electric SUV launches from Mahindra. One will be a special edition of BE 6 on 26th. However, all eyes are on XEV 9S which will launch on 27th of November, 2025.

The company has dropped multiple teasers to affirm what the new XEV 9S is packing. Expectations are quite high with this vehicle and it will be positioned as India’s first 7-seater electric SUV for the mainstream audience. It is Mahindra’s third Electric Origin SUV and the latest teasers give out more details and features. Let’s check them out.

Mahindra XEV 9S New Teasers

On 27th November, 2025, Mahindra XEV 9S will be launched in India as the country’s first 7-seater electric SUV. It will be positioned above BE 6 and XEV 9e in the company’s Electric Origin lineup. As per the company’s teasers, XEV 9S is shaping up to be one of the most well-equipped offerings in SUVs under Rs 30 lakh.

The latest teasers, shows XEV 9S’ massive boot space, usable frunk, its premium Harman Kardon audio system, sophisticated ambient lighting solution along with its front and rear occupant entertainment system. All these features and technology are expected to enhance the experience for occupants.

In one of the teasers, Mahindra demonstrates XEV 9S’ massive boot. With flexing seating configuration, XEV 9S offers versatility unlike any 5-seater SUVs. With 3rd row seats folded, XEV 9S offers humongous cargo space and if there are luggage to spare, XEV 9S’ usable frunk will gobble them up.

Another teaser demonstrates XEV 9S’ premium Harman Kardon audio system. This could be the same 16-speaker 1,400W system that can be seen in BE 6 and XEV 9e. With Dolby support, this system is expected to deliver punchy audio immersion. The sophisticated and configurable ambient lighting is notable too.

Rear-seat Entertainment

In the latest teaser, one can see Mahindra XEV 9S’ robust entertainment package. We can see a football match on the primary infotainment screen and then on co-driver’s screen, making it a portable home theatre-like experience. 2nd row occupants are not left out as they get BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) system which will integrate with the car’s software for a seamless rear-seat entertainment package.

Other notable features include an openable panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered front seats, memory function for driver’s seat, auto-dimming IRVM, electrically operated boss mode, multi-zone climate control and more. Mahindra XEV 9S is likely to offer 500+ km of real world range along with an option to choose a dual-motor AWD layout.