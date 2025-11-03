Mahindra XEV 9S Teased Again – Features, Highlights Partially Revealed

While BE 6 and XEV 9e were absolute feats on their own, there is a new Mahindra Origin SUV making a lot of noise. This is an extension of Mahindra’s XEV 9 family and is named XEV 9S. It will be the brand’s first 7-seater Electric Origin SUV and first one in the Born Electric lineup to pack dual motor AWD layout. Let’s take a closer look at the new teaser.

Mahindra XEV 9S Teased Again

XUV700 was a major milestone for the brand in its tech-forward journey. The company has not looked back since. Going forward, we saw Mahindra building on its equipment and pushing the tech envelope further and further. Soon to launch XEV 9S will bear the overall silhouette of XUV700, but is positioned on the born electric INGLO platform.

Mahindra XEV 9S electric 7S SUV will be launched in India at the grand stage of the company’s Scram Electric event scheduled on 26th and 27th November, 2025 in Bengaluru. The launch of Mahindra XEV 9S will mark one successful sales year for its BE 6 and XEV 9e dynamic duo which went on sale on 26th November 2024 in Chennai.

XEV 9S will be the third offering in Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV lineup and the first one to offer a 3-row seating layout with a total seating capacity of 7. There might be a 6-seater version on offer, with captain chairs in 2nd row. It will share most of its silhouette and rear design with XUV700 ICE SUV and the fascia with XEV 9e.

What to expect?

We will see a massive LED DRL signature engulfing a closed-off grille. Large vertically arranged LED projector headlights strike an imposing look. There will be no sloping roofline on XEV 9S like there was on XEV 9e Coupe SUV, so as to carve out headroom for third-row occupants. By folding 3rd row seats, there will be a cavernous boot and then a usable frunk.

On the inside of XEV 9S, it is the usual Mahindra Origin SUV affair. Like XUV 9e, XEV 9S also gets a triple screen dashboard with three 12.3-inch displays. These screens get a tonne of computing power, a plethora of features and a host of connected tech. The illuminated logo on new steering, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, memory function for driver’s seat, AC vents for all occupants, fancy 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and digital key are some of the anticipated features.

Notably, Mahindra XEV 9S will become the first Electric Origin SUV from the brand to feature a panoramic sunroof. BE 6 and XEV 9e come with a glass roof. Also, Mahindra XEV 9S is likely to become the first Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs to feature a dual-motor AWD layout with a lot of power and a lot of torque. More details will be revealed in subsequent teasers.