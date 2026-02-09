Mahindra XEV 9S Waiting Period Up To 9 Months – Details

After the success of BE 6 and XEV 9e, Mahindra expanded the Origin Electric SUV lineup with the launch of XEV 9S. It is India’s first mainstream electric three-row seven-seater SUV and has created quite a buzz in the country. Buyers seem to be rushing to buy an XUV 9S for themselves and waiting period reflects just that. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra XEV 9S Waiting Period

Being India’s first three-row seven-seater electric SUV in the mainstream segment, has its perks. Mahindra knew this perfectly when they launched XEV 9S in the country late last year. This electric SUV also brought the most VFM proposition within Electric Origin lineup as prices started from Rs 19.95 lakh (Ex-sh).

Which is less than XEV 9e, while offering the versatility of having three rows of seating. Indian SUV buyers have rewarded this bold step in kind and demand is soaring. Mahindra has received over 93k bookings for XEV 9S and XUV7XO combined within just four hours, bringing in total business for the company worth roughly Rs 20,500 crores.

Waiting period is quite high with Mahindra XEV 9S, going up to 9 months, depending on the trim level opted. XEV 9S is offered in Pack One Above, Pack Two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above trim levels. Mahindra is prioritizing production and deliveries of top-spec trims. Deliveries started from January 23rd, 2026.

Waiting period for Pack Three and Pack Three Above are the lowest, at just 3 to 4 months. For Pack Two Above, it is 4 to 4 months of waiting. Pack One Above is the one with the highest waiting period of up to 9 months for B59 variant (59 kWh battery) and around 6 to 7 months for the B79 variant (79 kWh battery).

Less waiting with higher trims

With higher trims, buyers do not have to wait as much, which is a gentle nudge for prospective buyers to upgrade. Higher trims also bring more features and creature comforts, an experience that Mahindra hopes buyers choose. XEV 9S comes with more features and creature comforts when compared to XEV 9e, while costing less.

Features like openable panoramic sunroof, electrically operated boss mode which is enabled by powered co-driver seat, ventilated front and rear seats, a foldable picnic table for rear occupants, a dedicated rear blower with third-row AC vents and others are exclusive with XEV 9S that XEV 9e and BE 6 still don’t get.

