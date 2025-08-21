Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Becomes World’s First SUV Under Rs 12 L to Feature Dolby Atmos

Mahindra has announced the introduction of Dolby Atmos in its XUV 3XO lineup, starting with the newly launched XUV 3XO REVX A. With this, the model becomes the first SUV globally, priced under Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), to offer Dolby Atmos technology.

Dolby Atmos, originally developed for cinema, provides an immersive audio experience by offering enhanced clarity and depth in sound. In the in-car setting, the system aims to deliver a more engaging listening environment for both drivers and passengers.

Availability Across Variants

Apart from the REVX A, Dolby Atmos will also be available on the AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants of the XUV 3XO. The setup uses a six-speaker system tuned to suit the cabin design. The AX7L variant will additionally feature a subwoofer for improved bass and sound detailing.

Deliveries of these 4 variants with Dolby Atmos integration are to begin from mid-September. The XUV 3XO infotainment system also integrates Gaana’s music streaming platform, giving users direct access to Dolby Atmos Music on the go. This marks the fourth Mahindra vehicle series to be equipped with Dolby Atmos, following the BE 6, XEV 9e, and Thar Roxx models.

About the Mahindra XUV 3XO

XUV 3XO is positioned as a sub 4m SUV competing with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Brezza. The SUV is offered with three engine choices – a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L TGDi turbo-petrol, and a 1.5L diesel – paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

Key features include a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch digital cluster and infotainment screens, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Since launch, the XUV 3XO has recorded strong demand in the sub-compact SUV segment, quickly becoming one of Mahindra’s top-selling models. The company has reported robust bookings and deliveries, with the model contributing significantly to Mahindra’s overall monthly SUV sales in India.

Company Statements

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said “At Mahindra, we are driven by the vision of democratising advanced innovations to make them accessible to a wider range of customers. With the XUV 3XO, we are proud to set a significant milestone by introducing Dolby Atmos starting with the sub Rs 12 Lakh SUV – XUV 3XO REVX A—a global first that redefines in-cabin audio with immersive sound for a larger group of general consumers, transforming every journey. By bringing premium features like Dolby Atmos to the XUV 3XO, we aim to connect with the evolving aspirations of today’s SUV buyers.”

Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships – IMEA, Dolby Laboratories, stated, “We believe great sound should be available to everyone, everywhere. With the Mahindra XUV 3XO, we are proud to bring Dolby Atmos to a larger set of Indian consumers, making immersive in-car entertainment more accessible than ever before. By turning the cabin into a personalized concert on wheels, we’re transforming how people experience their everyday drive. This is a significant moment in our journey as we continue to push boundaries of in-cabin entertainment and deliver that amazing experience to more consumers.”