Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Variant Launch Planned

In addition to expanding fuel options for buyers, the XUV 3XO CNG will also help the brand comply with stricter CAFE 3 norms

In India, factory-fitted CNG offerings are dominated by brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai. Other carmakers such as Nissan, Renault and Skoda are also working on factory-fitted CNG versions of select models. Mahindra too is planning to enter this space with the CNG version of XUV 3XO. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG – What to expect?

XUV 3XO is currently available with petrol and diesel powertrain options. Mahindra also offers the XUV3XO EV, its most affordable electric car. CNG version of XUV 3XO is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre mStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine. When running on petrol, this engine generates 112 PS and 200 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

It is likely that the CNG version of XUV 3XO will be offered with only a manual transmission. Mahindra also offers this 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with a different fuel injection system, the turbo charged intercooled gasoline direct injection (TGDi). In this configuration, the engine delivers 130 PS and 230 Nm of torque. Transmission choices are 6MT and 6AT.

CNG is easier to integrate with an MPFi engine, since the CNG is mixed into the air before it enters the combustion chamber. In comparison, an engine with direct injection will require the gas to be supplied directly into the combustion chamber at high pressure. This is far more complex, expensive and technically challenging. It is likely to necessitate changes to the injection system, ECU tuning and other related hardware.

Another key detail yet to be revealed is the type of CNG tank setup the XUV 3XO will use. To avoid compromising the boot space, many CNG cars have shifted from a single large tank to a dual-cylinder setup. An underbody CNG setup is also being used with select models. Considering that rivals like Tata Nexon and upcoming Brezza facelift have utilized innovative CNG installations, a similar approach is expected with the CNG version of XUV 3XO.

XUV 3XO CNG – Launch, Pricing

Mahindra could launch the XUV 3XO CNG later this year or early next year. Prices are expected to be in line with rival offerings. For reference, Tata Nexon CNG is available at a starting price of Rs 9.15 lakh. It utilizes a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine, generating 100 PS and 170 Nm in CNG mode. Nexon CNG is India’s first CNG model to use a turbocharged engine.

Another rival is Maruti Brezza CNG, which utilizes a 1.5-litre engine. When running on CNG, output is 100.6 PS and 121.5 Nm. Brezza CNG is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. CNG option is available with the LXi, VXi and ZXi trims of Brezza. Prices are in the range of Rs 9.17 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh.

In the sub-4-meter SUV segment, models like Renault Kiger, Triber and Skoda Kylaq are expected to get factory-fitted CNG options soon. There’s significant potential for CNG cars, as they account for more than 20% of the market. With CNG option, XUV 3XO has good potential to boost its market share.

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