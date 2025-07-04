Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched In Australia – AX5L Price AUD 23,490 (Rs 13.18 L)

XUV 3XO is Mahindra’s fourth offering in the Australian market, following the S11 4X4 Pikup, Scorpio, and XUV700

Aiming for a larger market share in the Australian market, Mahinda has introduced the XUV 3XO sub-4-meter SUV. It will compete with other similar SUVs such as Chery Tiggo 4, Mazda CX-3, MG ZS, Kia Stonic and Hyundai Venue. XUV 3XO in Australia is available in two variants – AX5L and AX7L. Let’s check out the details.

XUV 3XO Australia – Styling and features

Exteriors are exactly the same as that of India-spec XUV 3XO. Some of the key highlights include C-shaped LED DRLs, bold front grille design and edgy Infinity tail lamps. XUV 3X0 AX5L in Australia has 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, whereas the AX7L gets larger 17-inch units.

Colour options for the AX5L variant include Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black and Tango Red. The AX7L has these same colour options, but misses out on the Stealth Black. In its place, the AX7L gets an exclusive Citrine Yellow exterior shade.

A comprehensive range of premium features are on offer. The list includes a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, dual-zone climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and electrically foldable ORVMs.

XUV 3XO AX7L has exclusive features such as a skyroof, black leatherette seats and premium sound system from Harman Kardon. There’s soft touch leatherette on dashboard and door trims, cooled glove box, 65-watt USB Type-C charging and 360° surround view system with blind view monitor. ADAS features are also available such as auto emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

XUV 3XO Australia powertrain

In India, Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with three engine options. For the Australian market, only the 1.2-litre mStallion turbo charged multipoint fuel injection (TCMPFi) engine is on offer. This engine generates 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In India, this engine is also offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

XUV 3XO Australia pricing

Mahindra has introduced the XUV 3XO in Australia at a drive-away price of USD 23,490 or Rs 13.18 lakh (AX5L). In Australia, the drive-away price includes all on-road costs such as tax and registration. The XUV 3XO AX7L variant is priced at AUD 26,490 (Rs 14.87 lakh). These are introductory offer prices, valid till 31st August. From September 2025, prices of both AX5L and AX7L variants will be increased by AUD 500.

At this price point, Mahindra XUV 3XO has emerged as one of the most affordable SUVs in Australia. For context, the Chery Tiggo 4 (Urban) is available at a drive-away price of AUD 23,990. The MG ZS has a drive-away price of AUD 25,990. Kia Stonic and Hyundai Venue have drive-away prices of AUD 28,290 and AUD 27,990, respectively, for the automatic variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is exported to Australia as fully-built units. In India, XUV 3XO is available in the price range of Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.79 lakh. Mahindra is also working on the electric version of XUV 3XO, which will work as a replacement for the XUV400. Launch is expected later this year, probably around the festive season.