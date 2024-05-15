Mahindra XUV 3XO Records 50k Bookings In 1 Hr – 9k/Month Production

Mahindra XUV 3XO has become the fastest to reach 50k bookings in the sub 4 meter SUV segment

In a stunning display of consumer interest, Mahindra has reported record numbers in bookings for its latest offering, the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Within the first hour of bookings opening today at 10 a.m., the XUV 3XO has garnered an astonishing 50,000 bookings, setting a new benchmark in the Indian automotive industry.

New Booking Record for sub 4m SUV segment

The XUV 3XO, positioned as a SUB-compact SUV, has evidently struck a chord with Indian consumers, with over 27,000 bookings pouring in within the initial 10 minutes of the booking window. This overwhelming response underscores the SUVs compelling features, including its striking design, luxurious interiors, advanced technology suite, and top-notch safety measures.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are immensely proud to announce that the XUV 3XO has received 50000 bookings shortly after opening, which is a testament to the trust our customers place in us. Such overwhelming market response reaffirms our commitment to innovation and delivering value beyond expectations. The XUV 3XO is a significant leap towards the future of mobility, designed to deliver ‘Everything You Want and More.’ We are ready to meet this incredible demand and start delivering the XUV 3XO to our customers.”

Production Capacity and Delivery

The manufacturing capacity has been ramped up significantly to meet the burgeoning demand. With over 10,000 units already produced and a monthly manufacturing capacity of 9,000 vehicles, Mahindra is poised to fulfill customer orders promptly. Deliveries of the XUV 3XO are scheduled to commence from May 26, 2024.

The XUV 3XO packs a punch with its top-notch turbo engines, delivering both power and efficiency. Whether it’s the mStallion TGDi or the Turbo Diesel, you’re in for a ride with best-in-class power and torque. The mStallion TGDi is especially impressive, zooming from 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and offering excellent fuel efficiency of 20.1 km/l with manual transmission.

Loaded With Features

XUV 3XO leads the pack in automotive tech with over 80 Adrenox features, twin 26.03 cm HD screens, wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, and built-in Alexa. Designed for tech enthusiasts, it includes handy features like a 65 W USB-C charging point and an Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold. For audiophiles, there’s the immersive Harman Kardon Premium Audio system with Sonic Expanse, Bass Enhancer, and 4 Ambient Sound Modes.

Safety is paramount with first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS, offering 10 advanced driving assistance features. Radar technology aids obstacle detection in tough weather, providing vital collision warnings and enabling Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). Enhancing the driving experience further is the largest-in-class Skyroof, adding to the vehicle’s allure and comfort. Plus, the 360-degree surround view system with blind view monitor boosts driver confidence and convenience.