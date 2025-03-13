Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant-Wise Waiting Period Mar 2025 – Fastest To Slowest Delivery

One of the popular sub-4-meter SUVs, XUV 3XO contributes around 15% to Mahindra’s total sales every month

With sportier styling and equipment upgrades, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Sales have almost doubled in comparison to that of its predecessor – the XUV300. In the sub-4-meter segment, the XUV 3XO is currently ranked 6th, with a market share of close to 8%. Let’s take a look at the waiting period of XUV 3XO to understand which variants are the most accessible right now.

Mahindra XUV 3XO waiting period – March 2025

Highest waiting period is for the base MX1 variant. Based on the location, customers may have to wait for up to 1 year. XUV 3XO base MX1 variant is offered with only the 1.2-litre TCMPFi petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine generates 112 PS and 200 Nm of torque. Next is MX2, which is available only with the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine (6-speed manual). The diesel unit generates 117 PS and 300 Nm of torque. Waiting period for XUV 3XO MX2 variant is between 0 to 2 weeks.

XUV 3XO MX2 Pro variant is offered with the TCMPFi petrol engine (MT + AT) and the turbo diesel (MT). Waiting period is up to 10 weeks for the petrol variants and 0 to 2 weeks for the diesel. Next is MX3 that has the TCMPFi petrol engine (MT + AT) and the turbo diesel (MT + AutoSHIFT+) powertrain options.

Waiting period for MX3 is up to 10 weeks for petrol and 0 to 2 weeks for diesel variants. XUV 3XO MX3 Pro variant is available with the TCMPFi petrol engine (MT + AT) and the turbo diesel (MT). Waiting period is the same as that of MX3.

XUV 3XO AX5, AX7 waiting period

Talking about the top variants, the MX5 is offered with the TCMPFi petrol engine (MT + AT) and the turbo diesel (MT + AutoSHIFT+). XUV 3XO AX5 waiting period is up to 8 weeks for the petrol variants and 0 to 2 weeks for the diesel variants. The AX5 Luxury is offered with only the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine (MT + AT). This engine generates 130 PS and 230 Nm of torque. Waiting period of AX5 Luxury is in the range of 0 to 2 weeks.

Next is AX7 that gets the turbo petrol (MT + AT) and the turbo diesel (MT + AutoSHIFT+) powertrain options. Waiting period is 0 to 2 weeks for both petrol and diesel variants. XUV 3XO top-spec AX7 Luxury variant is offered with turbo petrol (MT + AT) and the turbo diesel (MT only) powertrain options. Waiting period is 0 to 2 weeks for both petrol and diesel variants.

As is evident from above, most variants of XUV 3XO are easily accessible with waiting periods of 0 to 10 weeks. That’s quite manageable, especially when compared to other Mahindra SUVs that have much higher waiting periods. For example, Roxx has a waiting period of up to 18 months at some locations. In the case of XUV 3XO, only the base variant seems to test the patience of customers. Mahindra XUV 3XO rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Skoda Kylaq.