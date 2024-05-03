Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue – All Variants Prices Compared

An in-depth price analysis will help understand which XUV 3XO variants are most competitively priced, relative to rival offerings

Mahindra XUV 3XO is available at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh. This is cheaper than the starting price of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. However, the price advantage available to customers changes with the mid-spec and top-spec variants. Here’s a quick price comparison to understand how XUV 3XO variants fare against respective variants of Nexon, Brezza, Sonet and Venue.

XUV 3XO petrol manual prices vs. rivals

Venue base variant is the second most affordable in the group, priced at Rs 7.94 lakh. That makes XUV 3XO base variant MX1 cheaper by Rs 45,000. In the mid-spec range, XUV 3XO pricing is cheaper in some cases and costlier in others. For example, the MX3 Pro variant (Rs 9.99 lakh) is cheaper than Nexon Pure variant by Rs 19,000. But pricing is almost the same when compared to Sonet HTK+ (Rs 10 lakh) and Venue Executive Turbo (Rs 10 lakh).

Talking about the second-top AX7 variant (Rs 12.49 lakh) of XUV 3XO, the prices are quite close to Nexon Fearless (Rs 12.60 lakh) and Venue SX Opt Turbo (Rs 12.44 lakh) / SX Opt Knight Turbo (Rs 12.65 lakh). XUV 3XO AX7 Luxury variant is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, making it costlier than Nexon Fearless+ S (Rs 13.60 lakh) / Fearless+ S Dark (Rs 13.80 lakh) and Sonet HTX+ Turbo iMT (Rs 13.50 lakh). Brezza top variant costs 14.14 lakh. This price difference is understandable, as XUV 3XO AX7 Luxury variant offers multiple segment-first features including Level 2 ADAS and largest sunroof.

XUV 3XO petrol automatic prices vs. rivals

XUV 3XO automatic option starts with the MX2 Pro variant. It is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, which is almost the same as Nexon Smart+ AMT (Rs 10 lakh). The same is also true in case of XUV 3XO MX3 AT (Rs 10.99 lakh) and Nexon Pure S AMT (Rs 11 lakh). It is to note that XUV 3XO is equipped with a 6-speed AT whereas Nexon has AMT (automated manual transmission). Petrol automatic variants of Sonet and Venue are priced much higher, owing to their turbo DCT powertrain. Sonet HTX Turbo DCT is priced at Rs 12.36 lakh, whereas Venue S Opt Turbo DCT starts at Rs 11.86 lakh.

Costliest petrol automatic variant of XUV 3XO (AX7 Luxury) is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh. In comparison, Nexon petrol automatic maxes out at Rs 15 lakh for the Fearless+ S Dark DCA variant. Sonet costliest petrol automatic is X-Line Turbo DCT, priced at Rs 14.75 lakh. Venue maxes out at Rs 13.33 lakh for the Opt Knight Turbo DCT variant. It is evident that users will need to pay a higher price to unlock the segment-first features available with XUV 3XO.

XUV 3XO diesel manual prices vs. rivals

Diesel manual option for XUV 3XO starts with the MX2 variant, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. This is almost the same as Sonet HTE (O) (Rs 10 lakh). Nexon diesel manual starts with Pure, priced at Rs 11.10 lakh. Venue diesel manual starts with S+ variant, priced at Rs 10.71 lakh. Top-spec diesel manual variant of XUV 3XO is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh.

In comparison, Nexon Fearless S costs Rs 14.50 lakh, Sonet HTX+ iMT Rs 14.50 lakh and Venue SX Opt at Rs 13.29 lakh. All four SUVs have 1.5-litre diesel engines, coupled with 6-speed manual transmission. Sonet has an additional option of iMT. XUV 3XO has the best performance numbers at 117 PS and 300 Nm.

XUV 3XO diesel automatic prices vs. rivals

Priced at Rs 11.69 lakh, XUV 3XO MX3 diesel AMT is cheaper than Nexon Pure AMT (Rs 11.80 lakh). Sonet gets diesel automatic with HTX AT, priced at Rs 13.10 lakh. Venue does not have a diesel automatic option. XUV 3XO AX7 diesel AMT is priced at Rs 14.49 lakh. In comparison, Nexon top diesel automatic models are Fearless+ S AMT (Rs 15.60 lakh) / Fearless+ S Dark AMT (Rs 15.80 lakh). Sonet top models GTX+ AT and X-Line AT are priced at Rs 15.55 lakh and Rs 15.75 lakh, respectively.