Mahindra XUV Coupe Spied Up Close – White Interiors, 19 Inch Wheels

Mahindra’s upcoming born-electric SUVs could provide a significant boost to the EV segment, which is currently progressing at a relatively slow pace

Since the concepts were unveiled, enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Mahindra’s all-new BE and XUV.e electric SUV range. The wait will soon be over, as evident with the intensified road tests and recent TVC shoots.

XUV.e9 Coupe spied in detail

While the BE.05 and XUV.e8 have also been spotted frequently on road tests, the latest spy shots are of XUV.e9 Coupe. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Vaisakh Shaji.

A full 360° view of the test vehicle reveals that the production model is quite the same as the concept version. XUV.e9 is the coupe version of XUV.e8, which in turn is the electric version of XUV700. While the sloping coupe roofline is a major attraction, the SUV’s huge size ensures a powerful road presence.

In its concept form, the XUV.e9 Coupe was 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide, 1,690 mm tall and had a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. Spy shots reveal that there are unlikely to be any major differences in the dimensions of production-spec XUV.e9. Talking about exterior features, one can see a new triangular headlamp cluster design. This is the same as seen with the XUV.e8. Inside the headlamp housing, there are cube-shaped lighting elements and copper-coloured highlighters.

XUV.e9 Coupe has a multi-layered bonnet, with a tapering front section. This is aesthetically pleasing and can also improve the driver’s road view. Mahindra’s new infinity logo is mounted on the bonnet. The massive closed-off grille enhances the SUV’s powerful presence, whereas the bumper trim in copper finish highlights its electric underpinnings.

Mahindra XUV Coupe R19 wheels

Mahindra XUV.e9 can be seen with 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/55 tyres. The low-drag, aerodynamic design appears to be the same as seen with the concept. Other highlights of the side profile include pop-out flush door handles at the front and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. The window line will be getting a copper garnish, contrasting the blacked-out pillars, fenders, thick body cladding and door side moulding.

At the rear, XUV.e9 has connected LED tail lights. The test vehicle can be seen with the charging port installed at the rear, just next to the left tail lamp. A battery level indicator can also be seen above the charging port. A chunky tailgate complements the SUV’s powerful road presence.

Mahindra XUV.e9 interiors

One of the key features of XUV.e9 is its triple-screen layout. Covering almost the entire width of the dashboard, the triple-screen layout ensures a futuristic and immersive display experience. With consumer preferences hugely in favour of hi-tech gadgetry, the 3-screen layout could become more common in the coming years.

XUV.e9 Coupe is seen with white interiors. The seats, door panels, pillars, roof are all in white. The cabin will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium and advanced tech features. Safety will be enhanced with a wide-ranging ADAS suite in addition to multiple airbags, ABS, etc.

In terms of performance, XUV.e9 variants can get battery packs in the range of 60 kWh to 80 kWh. Both RWD and AWD options could be available. Range is expected to be around 500 km. XUV.e9 will support 175kW DC fast charging, allowing battery level to reach up to 80% in around 30 minutes.