Mahindra XUV Coupe Spied with Triple Screen Layout – Launch Next Year

Mahindra is working on launching a range of new Electric SUVs, including a Coupe – Latest spy shots reveal interiors of upcoming XUV Coupe

Rushlane Spylane member, Mistry Mate has captured exclusive spy shots of Mahindra’s upcoming XUV.e9 electric SUV coupe. Set to launch next year, the test mule was spotted in Bangalore showcasing its sleek coupe silhouette along with an interior featuring Mahindra’s newly patented triple-screen layout.

Mahindra XUV Coupe Triple Screen

One of the standout features seen in the new spy shots is the all-new triple-screen layout inside the XUV.e9. Mahindra seems to be pushing the envelope in terms of interior tech with this setup. This triple-screen dashboard includes a fully digital driver’s display, a central infotainment screen, and a third screen exclusively for the front passenger.

The digital driver’s display is expected to showcase all essential driving information such as speed, battery levels, and navigation, while the infotainment system is likely to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring seamless connectivity for the driver.

The front passenger’s dedicated screen, a novel addition, remains a mystery in terms of its full functionality. It is speculated that this screen could allow passengers to control entertainment options like music and radio or interact with in-car applications without interfering with the driver’s screen.

Mahindra XUV Coupe Design

Mahindra’s XUV.e9 coupe builds on the design foundation laid by its sibling, the XUV.e8, which is the electric variant of the ICE-based XUV700. However, the XUV.e9 takes a more aggressive stance with its distinct coupe-style sloping roofline, giving it a sporty and dynamic appearance. The futuristic camouflage seen in the spy shots is a clever nod to the high-tech nature of this vehicle, with digital circuit graphics covering the entire body, creating an exciting buzz about the kind of cutting-edge technology the XUV.e9 will offer.

At the rear, the XUV.e9 features a prominent LED light bar running across the tailgate, a hallmark of modern electric vehicles aiming for a blend of style and aerodynamics. The LED setup is not just about aesthetics; it likely enhances visibility, contributing to safety while giving the SUV an unmistakable road presence. Additionally, the rear profile reveals a robust bumper and sleek body lines, contributing to the vehicle’s sportier stance compared to its more conventional sibling, the XUV.e8.

The test mule also showcased flush-fitting door handles, which are becoming standard in modern electric vehicles to improve aerodynamics and reduce drag. The alloy wheels sport a unique aerodynamic design, further indicating Mahindra’s focus on efficiency and range. These low-drag tyres and wheels are expected to reduce air resistance, allowing the XUV.e9 to optimize its electric powertrain for better performance and energy efficiency.

Advanced Platform and Cutting-Edge Tech

Both the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 are based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform. Unlike traditional vehicles that are converted to EVs, the XUV.e9 benefits from the unique architecture of this platform. It promises significant enhancements in terms of performance, safety, and overall driving experience. The INGLO platform is a key part of Mahindra’s “born-electric” strategy, where vehicles are designed from the ground up to be electric, allowing for more flexibility in terms of design and engineering.

As for performance, the XUV.e9 is expected to offer an 80 kWh battery, providing a substantial driving range of around 500 km on a single charge. This long-range capability will make it highly competitive in the fast-evolving EV market. The vehicle is also likely to support both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, with higher-end variants offering a dual-motor setup for enhanced performance and all-weather capability.

The fast-charging capabilities of the XUV.e9 will ensure minimal downtime, as it is expected to support rapid charging stations, allowing the vehicle to quickly replenish its battery. Given the growing charging infrastructure in India and Mahindra’s commitment to expanding EV charging networks, the XUV.e9 will offer convenience to EV owners who are making the switch from traditional ICE vehicles.