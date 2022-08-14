Mahindra XUV Electric SUV Names Leak – e1, e2, e3, e5, e6, e7, e8, e9

Mahindra is making big, decisive moves in EV space with the goal to target both domestic as well as international markets

Mahindra born-electric SUV range is scheduled to debut on August 15. For now, Mahindra has announced that they will be revealing a total of 5 electric SUVs. All of these will be unveiled at the event that will be held in Oxfordshire, UK. These SUVs have been designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), located in West Midlands, UK. M.A.D.E is headed by Pratap Bose, who was earlier with Tata Motors.

Considering Mahindra’s aggressive manoeuvres in EV space, it is possible that the new born-electric SUVs could reach production stage earlier than expected. An exact timeline is not available at this point, but some clarity can be expected at the launch event. Mahindra will also be revealing some of the key features of its born-electric SUVs.

Mahindra Electric SUV Names

As per trademark filings, Mahindra has registered 8 new names. These are XUV-e1, XUV-e2, XUV-e3, XUV-e5, XUV-e6, XUV-e7, XUV-e8 and XUV-e9. The name XUV-e4 has been left out. It has not appeared in the leaked list yet. From this naming strategy, it is clear that Mahindra wants the XUV brand to be associated with their upcoming SUVs.

Though Mahindra has only confirmed the debut of 5 electric SUVs on 15th Aug, that is tomorrow. As per the leaked details they have planned to launch atleast 8 electric SUVs under the XUV brand. In addition, they may also have plans to launch electric versions of Thar and Scorpio brands in the future.

Mahindra born-electric SUVs Features

As revealed in the teasers, Mahindra born-electric SUVs will have speed of 80 kmph in normal mode. There will be a Sport mode as well, which is likely to allow higher speeds. For reference, popular electric cars available in India like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona have top speed of around 140-155 kmph.

Speed is usually electronically limited in electric cars for maintaining optimal thermal levels for the battery. Various other factors can determine top speed of an EV such as type of battery cells, battery management system, outside weather conditions, etc. Top-end EVs can accommodate much higher speeds, for example, Tesla Model S Plaid that has top speed of 320 kmph.

Talking about Mahindra born-electric SUVs, another key feature will be hyper charging. The capability to load miles quickly can be a significant advantage for an electric car. Details are not out yet, but Mahindra is likely to ensure that its born-electric SUVs have segment-lowest charging time. At least users should be able to achieve partial charge at a fast rate to be able to reach their destination in time.

Mahindra born-electric SUVs interiors

Mahindra has provided a glimpse of what the overall experience will be like for users. These SUVs will have reclining seats that can be adjusted, as per the user’s needs. AC can be adjusted for individual users, ensuring the best fit for all passengers. Connectivity features are apparent and users will be able to access calls, messages, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

A number of remote functions will also be available. Users will be able to set music preferences and adjust ambient colour to create the desired mood inside the cabin. Mahindra’s born-electric SUVs are likely to have premium features such as leather seats, large touchscreen infotainment system and wireless charging.

Safety kit will include features like side and curtain airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360° surround view monitor, blind view monitor, adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness detection and electric smart door handles. ADAS features are likely to be offered with Mahindra’s born-electric SUVs.