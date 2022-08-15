Mahindra XUV1000 Electric Coupe SUV Render – New Design Language

Mahindra is set to unveil five new electric SUVs under Born Electric range today, on August 15th 2022

Mahindra was active in the EV segment before with products like e2O, e2O Plus and eVerito. But those cars didn’t garner many sales and were discontinued. But this time, Mahindra wants to do things properly that will appeal to the world.

Yes. Mahindra is now aiming at global markets alongside India’s. In this light, Mahindra will unveil five electric SUVs loaded with technology and features on India’s 75th Independence day in Oxfordshire, England. But there is a slight confusion as to what we could expect from this event. First, Mahindra only teased us with 3 electric SUVs. Now, Mahindra has teased us with 5 electric SUVs. And they have registered 8 new names – XUV-e1, XUV-e2, XUV-e3, XUV-e5, XUV-e6, XUV-e7, XUV-e8 and XUV-e9.

Mahindra XUV1000 Electric Coupe SUV

See, Mahindra has XUV300 which is a sub 4m ICE-powered SUV. Now, Mahindra is testing XUV400 which is slightly larger and is an electric SUV. So, Mahindra’s EVs could get nomenclatures starting with an even number like XUV400 and will be based on ICE-powered SUVs whose nomenclature starts with an odd number like XUV300.

Confused? Ask Mahindra to name their products with words instead of letters and characters. So, Mahindra has a theme here. A pattern, which it follows. When the dots are connected, we can deduce that XUV800 Electric SUV will be based on XUV700 which is currently on sale in India. Also, an XUV1000 Electric Coupe SUV based on XUV900 ICE-powered Coupe SUV.

This leaves a gap in its lineup with XUV500 and XUV600. This is where Mahindra will position its Creta rivalling compact SUV. ICE-powered version of that will be XUV500 and an electric version of that will be XUV600 in the future. Sticking with XUV900, it will be a coupe SUV inspired by XUV500 Aero concept that Mahindra showcased at 2016 Auto Expo.

Our rendering artist Pratyush Raut has taken a free hand to envision what XUV1000 Electric coupe SUV could be like and the results are quite enthralling, to say the least. The render is inspired by Mahindra’s previous teasers and a stylish design culminated at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) headed by Pratap Bose. We had already rendered XUV900 SUV and this one complements even further.

Mahindra XUV1000 Design & Features

Mahindra XUV1000 Electric coupe SUV render gets an attractive fascia with “C” shaped LED DRLs and a closed-off grille proudly showing off Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo. It also gets stylized aerodynamic alloy wheels finished in a dual-tone effect to complement this futuristic coupe SUV. Side profile is its main highlight as it ends in a scrumptious coupe roofline, highlighted with a subtle chrome element.

As it is a futuristic electric SUV, it also gets streamlined cameras instead of conventional ORVMs that increase the cool-factor ten fold and also reduce aerodynamic drag created by chunky ORVMs. Coupe SUVs are a love-it or hate-it affair. I generally don’t like coupe SUVs, but this one is an exception. Such is its beauty.

All Born Electric SUVs might have relatable designs and proportions to their ICE counterparts. In a monocoque chassis, the platform is its main component. With Born Electric SUVs, they might get a different platform stuffed with batteries while the rest of the exoskeleton may remain similar or slightly modified.

Speaking of batteries, Mahindra has partnered up with Volkswagen to source batteries for their EVs in large numbers. We say large numbers because Mahindra products tend to have immense popularity as we’ve seen with Scorpio N. We can expect single or even dual motor configuration unlocking AWD functionalities too. Around 500 to 600 km range can be expected too.

Keeping up with numbers, Mahindra XUV400 can get around 40 kWh, XUV600 can get 60 kWh, XUV800 can get 80 kWh and XUV1000 can get 100 kWh battery packs. This is not confirmed by Mahindra. But it would be cool if it becomes a reality. Details are likely to be revealed later today.