Mahindra XUV300 Electric imagined in SUV Coupe avatar

Pune-based INITIA Designs has rendered the Mahindra XUV300 in an interesting all-electric lifestyle shell

It is not news that Mahindra & Mahindra is working on an all-electric version of its popular subcompact crossover (or “compact SUV”), XUV300. The Indian automaker had showcased the ‘eXUV300’ or XUV300 Electric as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 in early February. Road tests have commenced and over the months, we have shared multiple spy shots of the Mahindra XUV300 Electric in heavily camouflaged test mule formats. Once launched, it will be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV.

Compared to its regular ICE counterpart, the Mahindra eXUV300 could carry significant differences in terms of styling while the overall proportions remain unchanged. Based on the brand’s MESMA 350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture 350) platform, the tailpipe-free XUV300 has a claimed range of more than 370km on a full charge. Peak output figures are unknown.

To give a comparison, the Tata Nexon EV (based on Ziptron architecture) is powered by a 95kW (127bhp) motor coupled to a 30.2kWh battery. Peak torque touches 245Nm and ARAI-claimed range stands at 312km. Ex-showroom prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh. Hence, one can expect the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric to come at a similar price point or even undercut it.

As the final avatar of the eXUV300 remains under the cover, Pune-based automotive design firm INITIA Designs has imagined the electric sub-four-metre crossover in a coupe format. The design takes inspiration from the Mahindra XUV500 Aero Concept that was unveiled back at Auto Expo 2016. At the moment, India does not have an SUV/crossover coupe in the affordable segment. However, international markets are witnessing a growing interest in such ‘lifestyle’ choices in lower price segments — the all-new Volkswagen Nivus (based on the Taigun) is a good example.

INITIA Designs’ Mahindra XUV300 Coupe concept is an interesting product. It sports all the styling elements associated with a modern-day Mahindra product but bettered. Highlights include ‘continuous’ lighting clusters, extended fenders and half-hexagonal wheel arches; large five-spoke multi-strand wheels, split-piece roof spoiler, grooved bonnet, panoramic roof and a neat metallic shade with subtle blue accents. Of course, this is just an imaginative render and has no connection to the real world (except for its inspiration).

The firm states that Mahindra is at the forefront when it comes to SUVs and electric mobility in the Indian automotive market. In fact, the Mahindra e2o+ is arguably the first proper Indian EV. INITIA Designs believes that Mahindra should explore more in the all-electric ‘urban UV’ market in the near future.

