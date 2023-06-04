Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied – Gets BEV Electric Inspired Front Look

Mahindra XUV300 facelift testing continues – New headlights show design similarities with BE range of company’s futuristic EVs

Mahindra is prepping a facelifted version of its sub 4m SUV XUV300. Automotive enthusiast Shivrish Thangamani spotted the Mahindra XUV300 facelift at GST Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Trundling on road beside a Maruti S-Presso, size quotient is pretty evident. For the first time, headlights got spotted partially. They take on a wild design that featured on the futuristic Mahindra Born Electric SUVs.

In the first set of spy shots (speculated XUV100), Mahindra engineers had installed temporary round headlights. Second set of spy shots (spotted beside 5-door Thar) revealed a massive cavity where headlights should have been. New spy shots partially show the silhouette of Mahindra XUV300 Facelift’s headlights.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing

Headlights on Mahindra’s Born Electric range of SUVs are the main inspiration. In the image below, we can see some reminiscence in the form of large C-shaped DRL signatures. These signatures might take up around 75% of its front face (vertically). Imposing would be the right word to describe them. Similar design elements might make it to XUV400 in future.

Rear tail lights are still temporary ones that featured in earlier spy shots. The main giveaway that this is an XUV300 facelift and not XUV100 is the shape of doors and tiny rear quarter section that will directly mean the same 257L boot space. As seen with recent spy shots, the doors look identical to the current XUV300. Rear design is another area where there will be major departures.

For starters, there might be connected-style LED tail lights, represented by the sharp crease in camouflage. Tail light LED signature will probably take C-shaped signature like seen on Born Electric range too. Spoiler is different too, along with 5-spoke clover-leaf alloy wheel design. Rear reflectors in bumpers are now sleeker and wider.

Looks were never XUV300’s forte and that might change with the facelifted model. Single pane sunroof, dual zone climate control, all four disc brakes, 5 star crash safety are the main strengths. We hope Mahindra gives rear AC vents as well. The same 1.2L petrol (109 bhp, 200 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT), 1.2L TurboSport (129 bhp, 230 Nm, 6MT) and 1.5L diesel (115 bhp, 300 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT) are highly likely.

Mahindra XUV100 incoming?

Mahindra has trademarked the XUV100 name in India too. It could be the next gen version of KUV100. Mahindra is cutting down its unpopular brands and bringing them into popular brands (TUV brand to Bolero Neo). Same might be the case with KUV brand and bring it under XUV brand. KUV100 surprisingly survived the BS6 P2 holocaust and bringing it under the XUV brand might be a strategic business point.