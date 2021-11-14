Mahindra XUV300 Features Deleted From W6 Diesel AMT Variant

Mahindra is planning to launch an updated XUV300 in the coming few months with a refreshed styling and a new powertrain

Removal of features from a car’s equipment is a common development these days to keep the rising input cost in check. Mahindra is one automaker that has adopted such a step. The homegrown carmaker has deleted some features from the mid-spec W6 trim of XUV300 powered by the diesel engine paired with an AMT gearbox.

Mahindra XUV300 Features Deleted

Features such as an integrated rear spoiler and black plastic cladding are among the most noticeable misses on the exterior of the SUV. Inside the cabin, the subcompact UV now misses out on features like a rear centre armrest, rear adjustable headrests and 60:40 split-folding rear seat.

Even the touchscreen infotainment unit has been removed from the dashboard and replaced with a simple double DIN stereo system. It also doesn’t feature a rear parcel tray. Earlier this year, Mahindra deleted some features from the top-spec W8(O) trims of XUV300. These included heated ORVMs and a 3-point seatbelt for the middle passenger in the second row.

The company has been tinkering with the features list of its models in recent months in order to optimize profits. In the meanwhile, prices of cars have witnessed a substantial increase in recent months. Apart from this, Mahindra also removed the seventh airbag from the W8(O) variant. This airbag was provided to protect the driver’s knee. In fact, on-road price of the W6 Diesel variant was hiked by Rs. 90,000 in May this year.

Mahindra XUV300 made its debut in India in 2018 but despite impressive features, performance and a spacious cabin, the SUV has been unable to generate a massive sales volume like rivals Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon or Maruti Brezza. XUV300 is based on SsangYong Tivoli which is manufactured by Mahindra’s South Korean subsidiary.

With more and more new offerings in the sub-4 metre SUV space, the monthly volume of XUV300 has seen a gradual decline over a period of time. It is also one of the safest cars made in India with a 5-star NCAP safety test rating. It comes laced with a bunch of safety features such as up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mount, impact-sensitive door lock and disc brakes.

XUV300- Features & Powertrain Specs

Other features on offer in XUV300 are a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, auto climate control, cruise control and connected car tech. It is offered in four trims namely W4, W6, W8, and W8(O) at a price between Rs 7.95 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Powering XUV300 are two engine options- a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former puts out 109 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pumps out 114 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both motors are paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed AMT gearbox. Mahindra is also planning to launch a facelift of XUV300 soon with an updated powertrain.

