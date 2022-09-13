Mahindra XUV300 New Logo W6 Variant At Dealer – Launch Soon

Apart from the new logo, there appears to be no other major design changes applied to the XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 was launched in the country in early 2019. The sub 4 metre compact SUV quickly established itself in the market and landed up securing a monthly sales of over 6,000 units. While the top-end trims of XUV300 land up being a little costly, they do come along with some class leading features, including a 5-star safety rating.

However, over the last few years, multiple new products have come into this same segment which have managed to gain considerable market share. Most prominent launches have been the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Interestingly, even the updated Nexon from Tata Motors is doing exceedingly well. Last month, the Nexon clocked sales of 15K units. Undoubtedly, with increasing competition, there is a clear need for Mahindra to plan on bringing an update of the XUV300 and infuse a fresh lease of life.

2022 Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra recently unveiled XUV400, electric version of XUV300. Now, Mahindra is getting ready to bring a minor update to the XUV300. The first units have now arrived at dealer showroom, ahead of launch. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Kumar, for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

XUV300 is currently offered with both, petrol and diesel motor options. Both the engines are known for their performance and especially their torquey natures. With the latest update, Mahindra is planning to bring in an even more powerful iteration of its petrol motor.

The updated engine will be able to dish out 130hp and 230 Nm of peak torque, which will further add to XUV300’s sporty characteristics. This engine option is likely to be on offer with the top of the line W8 variant only. While the other variants might continue with the same engine option as before. No change is expected on the diesel motor.

XUV300 Facelift?

Since the XUV300 has been on sale for over 3 years now, a mid-life facelift was expected with the launch of new logo. Updates could have included redesigned grille, restyled headlamp and tail lamps, new alloys as well as new interiors. But that is not the case. Addition of a new logo is the biggest update.

In the international market, Mahindra launched XUV300 with a larger touchscreen system. It is likely to be added to the top variant upon launch in India as well. The UI could also be updated and made more intuitive.

The update should be easy for Mahindra as it can easily borrow certain features and functionalities from the tech-loaded XUV700. With all the updates, the XUV300 will improve its positioning amidst increasing competition which will come in from the likes of 2022 Brezza, facelifted Venue, etc.