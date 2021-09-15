Mahindra XUV300 Petrol To Get More Powerful Than Nexon, Venue, Sonet

Mahindra XUV300 is currently in four trims- W4, W6, W8, and W8(O) with prices ranging from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the last edition of Auto Expo, Mahindra presented a pre-production concept of XUV300 Sportz which was supposed to be the new range-topping trim of the subcompact SUV. More than a year and a half down the line, there are no signs of XUV300 Sportz as we wonder if it will ever see the light of the day.

Other than the spruced-up exterior which featured fancy body decals and red accents, the top-spec Sportz trim of XUV300 got a more potent powertrain under its hood. The SUV was powered by a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine belonging to the mStallion family which also marked its debut at the biennial auto show last year.

mStallion Range of Engines

The mStallion range of turbo petrol engines consisted of a 1.2-litre unit, a 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre. Out of these, only the 2.0-litre unit has been put to use in the new-gen Thar and the upcoming XUV700. The other two are yet to undergo production.

Now, Mahindra is planning to introduce the 1.2-litre mStallion petrol unit as standard across the XUV300 lineup. Mahindra has homologated the new powertrain for all four standard trims.

Mahindra offers XUV300 in four trims namely W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O). This means the 1.2-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit could be offered as standard. The new 1.2-litre mill pumps out 130 PS of power and 230 Nm of peak torque which are class-leading figures.

This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox initially with an AMT likely to be added at a later stage. The current 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit powering XUV300 kicks out 110PS and 200 Nm. Exact launch timeline for launch of the updated XUV300 is not yet known.

This will make the XUV300 petrol more powerful than rivals Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, etc. It remains to be seen if Mahindra will offer the current petrol XUV300 110 PS version post the launch of 130 PS turbo option.

Features on offer

At present, XUV300 is offered with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, cruise control, electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers and automatic climate control. Safety kit on offer includes features such as corner braking control, front and rear parking sensors and up to seven airbags. XUV300 is also offered a 1.5-litre diesel engine option which is the most powerful in its segment with an output of 117 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque.

XUV300 made its debut in 2018 and could undergo a comprehensive mid-life facelift in coming months. In that case, the new XUV300 could feature more than just engine upgrades. One can expect the XUV300 to undergo some styling revisions both inside and out along with some feature upgrades.