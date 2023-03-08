Mahindra XUV300 Price Hike Mar 2023 – Petrol, Diesel Up To Rs 22k

Updated 2023 Mahindra XUV300 Engine Lineup Compliant to Meet BS6 Phase 2 and RDE Norms

Mahindra XUV300 sub-compact UV has sold well since launch in Feb 2019. In 2022, over 60k units were sold at an average of 5k units each month. Now it is updated in terms of prices and engine lineup to comply with Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, which will come into effect from 1st April 2023.

Mahindra XUV300 – Trim Levels, Variants, and Pricing with Optional AMT

To meet BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms, Mahindra XUV300 has two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre petrol engine delivers 109 hp power and 200 Nm torque, while the turbo variant delivers 130 PS and 230 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine offers 115 hp power and 300 Nm torque. Both engines are available with 6-speed manual and AMT transmissions.

The updated Mahindra XUV300 RDE compliant UV is available in 19 variants. It comes in three trim levels – W4, W6, and W8 – and offers both petrol and diesel engines. The car also comes with an optional AMT transmission. XUV300 Petrol price hike is up to Rs 20k while diesel variant prices have been increased by up to Rs 22k. Despite the price hike, select dealers are offering offers / discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on XUV300.

W4 MT and W6 MT trims are priced at Rs 8.41 lakh and 9.99 lakh, respectively. The W6 AMT petrol trim now costs Rs 10.71 lakh, up from Rs 10.52 lakh, at 1.90 percent increase. W6 petrol variant costs Rs 10.50 lakh, up from Rs 10.35 lakh. The W8 petrol variant is available at a price of Rs 11.80 lakh, while the W8 DT, W8(O), and W8 (O) DT trims are priced at Rs 11.95 lakh, Rs 12.95 lakh, and Rs 13.10 lakh, respectively.

Mahindra has hiked prices across the XUV300 diesel lineup by Rs 20,000-22,000 depending on variant. W4 MT, which was earlier priced at Rs 9.60 lakh, is now at Rs 9.80 lakh. W6 MT is priced at Rs 10.58 lakh. W6 AMT is priced at Rs 11.90 lakh, and W8 MT costs Rs 11.31 lakh. W8(O) MT, W8(O) MT DT, and W8(O) AMT are priced at Rs 12.53 lakh, Rs 12.68 lakh, and Rs 13.21 lakh, respectively.

Fuel Efficiency and Driving Range

Mahindra XUV300 offers good fuel efficiency, with the petrol variants delivering a mileage of 17 kmpl and the diesel variants offering a mileage of 20 kmpl. This makes the XUV300 fuel-efficient and easy on the pocket. Additionally, XUV300 offers a fuel tank capacity of 42 litres, which provides a decent driving range.

New XUV300 is available in a variety of colours to suit different preferences. Options include Red Rage, Aquamarine, Pearl White, Napoli Black, Sunburst Orange, and Dual-tone Red Rage with a black roof.

Mahindra XUV300’s 5-Star Safety Rating and Future-Proof Upgraded Engines

When it comes to pricing, the Mahindra XUV300 competes with other sub-4 meter UVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. XUV300 spacious and feature-packed cabin, powerful engines, and excellent ride quality. Additionally, the XUV300 has a 5-star safety rating, making it one of the safest UVs in its segment. Upgraded engines complying with RDE norms ensures XUV300 remains future-proof and eco-friendly.