Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Turbo 130 Hp – Gold Colour, Red Accents

XUV300 is the safest product in sub 4m SUV segment – faring slightly better than Nexon in child occupant protection

Mahindra has been present in the sub 4m SUV segment for years now. Their first attempt, Quanto was launched back in Nov 2012. Mahindra also brought Bolero into this segment by trimming its bumpers. Then followed TUV300 which is now sold as Bolero Neo. With XUV300, Mahindra offered a premium mainstream monocoque sub 4m SUV by trimming SsangYong Tivoli. Since its launch, it has been transitioned to BS6 norms and that’s it.

The Indian conglomerate hadn’t given it any proper update, until now. Mahindra XUV300 will soon get a TGDi engine on top-end trim. Launch is expected in the coming days, ahead of that, it has now been detailed in a walkaround video, credited to The Car Show.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Turbo

Expect the new XUV300 Sportz Turbo variant to be more expensive than the current top XUV300 variant’s less powerful engine. This increment is justified as XUV300 with TGDi engine makes 130 bhp of power and 230 Nm of torque. Non-TGDi engine makes 110 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque.

Diesel engine is carried over as is. So are the transmission options which are 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. Visually, there are some changes made, to make the Sportz variant differ from the regular variant. Apart from the new gold colour option, there are red accents on the front grille as well as badging on the side genders and rear. Take a look at the walkaround video below.

In terms of features, XUV300 was not lacking a lot, to begin with. It gets a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 7” touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adjustable steering weight and a lot more. It is also the only one to offer 17” wheels on standard mainstream trims.

Safety and Features

In terms of safety, Mahindra XUV300 is practically unmatched. It is the only one in this segment to offer 7 airbags. XUV300 is also the only one to offer all four disc brakes and that too, as standard across trims. When it comes to crashworthiness, it is neck-n-neck with Nexon and slightly surpasses Nexon in child occupant protection too.

Features like variable steering weight could have been swapped out with rear AC vents. It could also do with a 9” touchscreen that is offered in South Africa. Those aside, this new update and powertrain upgrade is likely to drive XUV300 sales further.

XUV300 new logo model will take on Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the current leader of this segment, Maruti Suzuki Brezza. If you are a numbers person, this is it. This is the most powerful sub 4m SUV in India. But does that result in better performance on the road, we will know soon.