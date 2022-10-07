Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Launch Price Rs 10.35 L – 3 New Colours

New colour options, Mahindra new logo and more powerful turbo petrol motor are among the key highlights of XUV300 TurboSport variant

For enthusiasts who value power and performance, Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport offers 20 bhp of additional power and 30 Nm more torque. This performance boost comes from the new turbo petrol motor that churns out 130 PS of max power and 230 Nm of peak torque. It is a significant performance upgrade, especially considering the fact that standard XUV300 petrol variant already has best-in-class torque output of 200 Nm.

Mahindra will continue using the earlier 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor, which will be available with lower-spec variants. Diesel option will be same as earlier, a 1.5-litre turbo unit that makes 115 bhp and 300 Nm. Transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AutoSHIFT will be same as earlier for both petrol and diesel models.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport 130 PS

As compared to regular W8 (O) variant that starts at Rs 12.38 lakh, XUV300 TurboSport W8 (O)variant will cost Rs 12.90 lakh. Prices are ex-sh. Visually, Mahindra XUV300 Sportz gets improved styling. Most of the changes can be seen on the front fascia such as blacked-out grille and air dam. Contrasting bits have been added for a more dynamic look and feel. These changes are comparable to that of Hyundai N Line, which was launched a few weeks back.

Apart from the cosmetic updates introduced at the front, XUV300 TurboSport edition is largely the same as earlier. In terms of colour choices, XUV300 TurboSport improves upon the existing options. The XUV300 TGDi comes in exciting four new colour options – 3 new dual tone colours – Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top and Blazing Bronze in monotone. Existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black continue to be offered with this variant.

Just like the standard version, XUV300 TurboSport edition gets Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo. TurboSport edition will continue using halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels and spoiler.

On the inside too, there aren’t any major changes. Key features include illuminated glove box, electric sunroof, 12V accessory socket, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Bluetooth / AUX / USB connectivity. Internet connectivity features will be largely the same as earlier.

XUV300 best-in-segment features

Mahindra XUV300 offers a range of segment-first and best-in-class features. All of these will be available with XUV300 Sportz edition. XUV300 has longest-in-segment wheelbase of 2,600 mm, which has ensured roomy interiors with ample legroom. The longer wheelbase also improves the SUV’s stability.

Other exclusive features of XUV300 include dual-zone automatic AC, smart steering system, tyre position display, 6-airbags, all 4 disc brakes and front parking sensors. Safety kit includes features like ESP with roll-over mitigation, hill start assist, corner braking control, immobilizer and anti-theft alarm. XUV300 is one of the safest cars in the country with 5-star Global NCAP rating.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The new TurboSport series powered by the TGDi powertrain has been developed for the Thrillennials seeking the ultimate driving experience. The XUV300 TGDi has been engineered to offer an edge in performance, safety, comfort and style for customers looking for an adrenaline-packed SUV.”