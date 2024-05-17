Mahindra XUV3XO Aims To Become No 1 or 2 – Beat Nexon, Brezza ?

Taking on segment rivals like Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Magnite and Kiger, Mahindra XUV3XO aims to top the charts by 2027

We have seen a lot of ambitious launches from the house of Mahindra. But considering the expected volumes, segment potential for sales and price bracket, Mahindra XUV3XO is the company’s most ambitious mainstream launch in recent past. At a recent shareholder meeting, Mahindra disclosed their ambitions to take XUV3XO to the top of its segment sales chart.

Mahindra XUV3XO Aims To Become No 1 / 2

At a recent shareholder meeting, Mahindra disclosed a lot of plans, strategies and growth projections. Along with that, the company also divulged some of their investment plans and upcoming portfolio of PVs, CVs and EVs for the coming future.

However, in this post, we will take a look at how Mahindra is aiming to dominate sales charts in the B Segment SUV space with their recent launch, XUV3XO. Company’s presentation material read “opportunity to be #1 / #2 in 3 years”.

This is a clear hint that they are visualising XUV3XO climbing the sales ladder and taking either #1 or #2 position in just three years, which is by 2027. Mahindra XUV3XO has been developed on the 6 pillar philosophy and they believe it will do well in Indian market.

XUV3XO is expected to outperform segment leaders like Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon along with other contenders like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Not just that, XUV3XO also competes with a new breed of sub 4m SUVs like Maruti Fronx, Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, which is the current king of B Segment SUVs.

6 Pillars of XUV3XO

Mahindra is pitching XUV3XO to Indian audience which is based on 6 key pillars of ideologies. With these, Mahindra is set on its path to “Right To Win”. In the presentation, we can see 6 pillars in the middle. However, ‘Great Pricing for a Great Product’ and Sci-fi Technology’ could have been considered as pillars, taking the total to eight.

1. Standout Design

2. SUV Command Seating

3. Safe Cocoon

4. Drive Of Your Life

5. Ride Of Your Life

6. Space Where It Counts

With these six main pillars and two side pillars, Mahindra XUV3XO aims to be segment leader in the next three years. At the end of its life cycle, Mahindra XUV300 sold 4,003 units in April 2024 and was 10th best-selling B Segment SUV. Market reception for Mahindra XUV3XO will be revealed in the coming months.

For reference, Brezza sales stood at around 17K units, Nexon + Nexon EV around 11K units, Venue around 9K units and Sonet around 8K units. The six pillars and two qualities mentioned in the press material are likely to work in XUV3XO’s favour. Mahindra XUV3XO has a lot of best-in-segment features and is the most premium and posh-feeling sub 4m SUV on the inside by a long shot. Segment-best features include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch wheels, all-four disc brakes as standard, and many more.