Mahindra XUV3XO AX5 Variant Affordable By Rs 20k – Price Slashed

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, has just unveiled a new set of VFM trim levels to its most affordable vehicle, the XUV3XO. Called XUV3XO REVX, these new trim levels are aimed to offer more value to customers than the conventional MX and AX trims.

In the meantime, AX5 trim level has received a direct price cut of Rs 20,000 (Ex-sh), which buyers will benefit from. The company aims to boost sales with the new REVX trims and with price reduction of AX5 trim level. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra XUV3XO AX5 Variant

One of the most popular sub 4m SUVs, the Mahindra XUV3XO, has received a price cut of Rs 20,000 (Ex-sh). This Rs 20,000 price cut is not for all trim levels of XUV3XO. In particular, the AX5 trim level is the only one that gets this price cut.

Within the AX5 trim level, both Petrol Manual and Petrol Automatic variants have received a flat price slash of Rs 20,000 (Ex-sh). In XUV3XO’s trim hierarchy, AX5 is the most expensive trim level that comes equipped with a 1.2L TCMPFi Petrol engine, while everything above AX5, comes equipped with a 1.2L TGDi Petrol engine.

This move from Mahindra to deduct Rs 20,000 (Ex-sh) from AX5 trim’s price tag comes right after the company launched REVX variants. In particular, the REVX A trim level, which is positioned above AX5 trim level and below AX5 L trim level. Accordingly, it packs more features than AX5 and falls below the AX5 L in terms of equipment.

Mahindra is trying to create more of a gap between AX5 and REVX A trim levels to have clear distinction and clarity during purchase. It has to be noted that REVX A trim level is the most affordable trim in XUV3XO’s lineup to come with the more powerful 1.2L TGDi Petrol engine.

Powertrain Details

AX5, on the other hand, comes equipped with the lower-spec 1.2L TCMPFi Petrol engine which is capable of generating 109 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. AX5 trim level offers both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Within the automotive fraternity, Mahindra XUV3XO AX5 is known to be the most VFM trim level and it is exciting to see Mahindra slash Rs 20,000 off the price tag. Within sub 4m SUV segment, XUV3XO rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros and others.

