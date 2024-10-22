Mahindra XUV3XO EV Spied In Near-Production Form – Nexon EV Rival

Unlike the 4.2m length of XUV400, the upcoming XUV3XO EV is likely to be under the 4m constraint similar to ICE XUV3XO on sale

Ever since Mahindra launched the XUV400, it has been hailed as the most performant and fun-to-drive electric offering in its segment. Since launch, Mahindra updated it once earlier this year with a refreshed interior, while the exteriors were yet to be refreshed. That is happening now and we are seeing more test mules of XUV3XO EV.

Mahindra XUV3XO EV Spied

Essentially, XUV3XO EV is XUV400 facelift. Mahindra is updating XUV400 with a new design language, similar to the one we saw with XUV3XO. It will have a lot of road presence and will appeal to a broader range of audiences, owing to its new design. This is a radical new design that is likely to boost the sales of XUV400 or XUV3XO EV in its segment.

Speaking of segments, there is a massive jump in XUV3XO EV’s positioning. While rest of the manufacturers are making their vehicles larger, Mahindra is making the XUV400 smaller and will fit it into the sub 4m SUV segment. This is a lot logical too as it will now share its underpinnings and all of its exterior sheet metal with ICE XUV3XO.

Thus bringing the costs down. It has to be recalled that XUV400 is a 4.2m long vehicle with a unique rear section than XUV300 (discontinued). This was done in favour of a larger boot. However, ICE XUV3XO has trimmed the spare wheel size and has liberated a larger boot while still being sub 4m in length.

We can expect a similar luggage carrying capacity of 364L of ICE XUV3XO on the upcoming XUV3XO EV. It will adhere to sub 4m length, as suggested by the recent spy shots. Even the 17-inch alloy wheels look identical to those of ICE XUV3XO’s. As of now, the badges seen on this recent test mule read XUV3XO and not XUV3XO EV.

The main differentiating factor is that the XUV3XO EV will come with a Copper contrasting roof, which Mahindra only offered with XUV400. Even on the inside, we can see Copper highlights around the gear selector on centre console. XUV3XO’s large C-shaped LED DRLs, and connected LED tail lights are likely to remain unchanged.

What does it get?

We can expect the same set of updates that XUV3XO got. For starters, the soft-touch dashboard and door pads, ventilated front seats, LED interior lights, wireless charger, 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment screen, 10.2-inch instrument screen, camera-based Level-2 ADAS, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, XUV400 currently gets 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery pack options promising up to 456 km of range on a single charge. The 310 Nm of torque is segment-leading and will be XUV3XO EV’s main selling point. There might be a new battery with around 45 kWh capacity, considering Nexon EV just got one.

