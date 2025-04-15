Mahindra XUV3XO EV Spied – Launch Nears

After the much-needed transition from XUV300 to XUV3XO, Mahindra has made significant advances in the sub 4m SUV segment. Now, Mahindra is poised to further enhance its appeal in the sub 4m SUV space with the launch of XUV3XO EV, which is the spiritual successor of XUV400 currently on sale in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra XUV3XO EV Spied Testing

You must be wondering why this article revolves around sub 4m SUV segment while XUV400 has been a larger 4.2m vehicle. That is because Mahindra is shrinking its entry-level electric SUV in size and is making it a direct rival to Tata’s Nexon EV. This will also position it below BE 6 in company’s electric SUV lineup.

The recent spy shots by automotive enthusiast Mayur Sinh Rana from Rajkot who spotted this test mule on Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway. This test mule was fully camouflaged to conceal its identity. However, it looks almost identical to XUV3XO ICE version which was launched last year. Even the size of upcoming XUV3XO EV matches that of XUV3XO ICE.

The only real advantage of offering the larger 4.2m length (apart from more pleasing proportions) with XUV400 was boot space. Mahindra has tackled this issue when transitioning XUV300 to XUV3XO taking the boot space from 257L to up to 364L by offering a skinny space-saver spare wheel and loading beyond the rear seat backrest height.

Now, the company can achieve better cost efficiency as all exterior and interior sheet metal panels and plastic trims are shared between ICE and EV models. Just like XUV400, XUV3XO EV’s charging port is on front left quarter panel. XUV3XO EV packs unique alloy wheel designs when compared to its ICE counterpart.

Same design as XUV3XO ICE

All exterior lighting elements and features will be shared between ICE and EV models and the same is expected with interiors. Mahindra might introduce a few Blue or Copper highlights to signify its electric powertrain. Other than that, XUV3XO EV will feature the most premium cabin in sub 4m space with soft-touch plastics and more.

Where features are concerned, we can expect the same 10.2-inch infotainment screen, 10.2-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, camera-based Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras, powered driver’s seat, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and more.

Powertrains-wise, XUV3XO EV is likely to retain its 34.5 kWh (375 km range) and 39.4 kWh (456 km range) battery pack options. The main highlight of XUV3XO will be its electric motor which offers around 150 PS of peak power and a staggering 310 Nm of peak torque for blistering acceleration. Now that XUV3XO EV is smaller, it could be lighter and the acceleration could be even better. Launch is likely around festive season.