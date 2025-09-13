Mahindra XUV3XO GST Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.56 Lakh From 6th Sep – No Need To Wait Till 22nd Sep

Mahindra has announced that it will pass on the full benefits of the recent GST 2.0 reforms to its from 6th Sep. That means you don’t have to wait for the official rollout date of September 22 to get the GST 2.0 benefits. The move makes its popular SUV range more accessible, with the XUV3XO receiving the highest reduction of up to Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

GST 2.0 and Sub-4m SUV Advantage

The Government of India’s new GST 2.0 structure has lowered the slab for B-segment vehicles — sub-4 meter SUVs with petrol engines under 1.2L or diesel engines under 1.5L — from 29–31% down to 18%. This change delivers some of the most significant savings in the auto sector.

Mahindra is passing on the full benefit of this reform to its customers right away, giving buyers the advantage nearly two weeks before the revised GST rates officially take effect.

XUV3XO Leads Mahindra’s Lineup

Within Mahindra’s SUV portfolio, the XUV3XO stands out with benefits of up to Rs 1.39 lakh for petrol variants and up to Rs 1.56 lakh for diesel. This positions the model as one of the most value-driven choices in the sub-4m SUV space, where it competes with rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.

Safety Features

The XUV3XO continues to highlight its safety credentials with a 5-star crash test rating, six airbags as standard, and advanced Level-2 ADAS features including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. The SUV also comes with electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, all-four disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera.

Premium Interiors

Inside, the SUV offers segment-leading features such as soft-touch dashboard and door panels, a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.2-inch HD displays, a Harman Kardon 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer, dual-zone climate control, and over 80 connected car features. These elements add to the XUV3XO’s premium appeal in a competitive segment.

Strong Performance

Performance remains a key differentiator, with the XUV3XO delivering up to 130 bhp from its petrol engine — the highest in its class. The diesel option produces up to 300 Nm of torque, making it one of the strongest performers among compact SUVs.

Early Festive Advantage

With Mahindra extending GST 2.0 benefits from September 6, customers need not wait until the official effective date. This head start, combined with the festive season, is expected to boost demand for the XUV3XO and other Mahindra SUVs.