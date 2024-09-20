Mahindra XUV3XO Launched In South Africa – Here’s What’s Different

When compared to India-spec model, Mahindra XUV3XO launched in South Africa gets black seat upholstery along with dashboard and door trims

Expanding their global presence, Mahindra Auto has launched XUV3XO in South Africa. This is the same vehicle launched in the home market a few months ago. Owing to the shipping to South Africa, there is an increase in price along with interior trim changes. Let’s take a look at what is different with South African model.

Mahindra XUV3XO Launched In South Africa

With the launch of XUV3XO in India, Mahindra Auto clearly revolutionised the sub 4m SUV segment with radical features. Putting into context, some of XUV3XO’s key strengths are absent in a few compact SUVs and even mid-size SUVs. The company even aimed to gain #1 position in sub 4m SUV segment with XUV3XO.

Now, the same vehicle has been launched in South Africa, expanding Mahindra’s global presence. In South Africa, Mahindra XUV3XO is launched in a multitude of trim levels, starting from MX2 and goes all the way till top-spec AX7L trim.

Price starts from Rand 254,999 for MX2 Petrol MT and goes till Rand 404,999 for AX7L Petrol AT variants. In today’s currency exchange rates, this pricing translates between Rs 12.15 lakh and Rs 19.30 lakh. For context, Pricing of XUV3XO in India range between Rs 7.49 lakh for MX1 Petrol MT.

In India, Mahindra XUV3XO’s top variant costs Rs 15.49 lakh for AX7L TGDi Petrol AT. It has to be noted that Mahindra XUV3XO launched in South Africa, misses out on the higher-spec TGDi Turbo Petrol engine with 129 bhp and 230 Nm state of tune.

Instead, only the lower-spec TC MPFi engine with 109 bhp and 200 Nm is sold in South Africa. Both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed AISIN sourced automatic torque converter gearbox are offered in South Africa. Design-wise, we didn’t see any changes and all the elements seen on XUV3XO’s exteriors are carried over in South African model.

Major interior changes

While exteriors remain the same, there are major changes on the inside. Mahindra XUV3XO launched in South Africa gets an all-black dashboard and door trims, along with silver pillar trims and headlines and black upholstery. For context, Indian market gets a dual-tone dashboard and door trims, along with white upholstery.

This white leatherette upholstery in top models splits opinions as it has a tendency to be soiled easily. We wish Mahindra offers a black or brown upholstery option for Indian market. Other than that, we can see similar features as India-spec model.

Panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloys, rear AC vents, 10.2-inch infotainment and instrument screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Level-2 ADAS with AEB are some of the notable features.