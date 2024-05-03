Mahindra XUV3XO Mid Variant MX3 vs MX3 PRO – Spot The Differences

Mahindra XUV3XO MX3 variant gains in terms of features over the MX2 Pro though it shares the same engine lineup as the MX3 Pro

Mahindra launched the new XUV 3XO (formerly XUV300) with prices ranging between Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom India. It is presented in a total of nine trims – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L and comes with a new exterior design, well-appointed interiors with added features and new powertrain options.

Setting new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, the new Mahindra XUV 3XO boasts many first in segment features allowing it to be a more capable competitor to the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 – Features

Mid variants of the Mahindra XUV 3XO are MX3 and MX3 Pro. In an earlier post, we had detailed the MX3 Pro trim but in this post, we will compare the features between both MX3 and MX3 Pro variants which is priced from Rs 9.49 -11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The detailed walkaround video by The Car Show compares features between MX3 and MX3 Pro side-by-side.

Distinctive to the MX3 trim is a chrome front grille with the Mahindra Twin Peak logo in the center, LED DRLs with built-in side indicators, projector headlamps and indicators on ORVMs, though it misses out on fog lamps. Along its side profile are full body cladding and body-coloured door handles while towards the rear there is 3XO badging, LED tail lamps, brake lamps and reflectors along with parking sensors.

Both XUV 3XO MX3 and MX3 Pro trims do not receive a rear wiper or washer which is seen in the higher variants. It also does not receive roof rails or a roof spoiler but sports a single-pane sunroof and a conventional antenna. The MX3 rides on conventional steel wheels with wheel covers fitted with MRF tyres. The MX3 Pro on the other hand, receives stylized steel wheels fitted with more upmarket-looking stylized vector wheel covers.

After wheels, the main exterior differences between MX3 and MX3 Pro are seen in lighting. Where MX3 gets halogen projector headlights, MX3 Pro gets LED projector headlights. While LED DRL shape is common between the two, MX3 Pro gets turn indicators in bottom half of the DRL, while it is opposite with MX3. MX3 also loses out on full width connecting light bar at the rear, which is offered on MX3 Pro.

Mahindra XUV3XO MX3 – Interiors

XUV3XO MX3 and MX3 pro variants get identical interiors. Done up in dual tones of black and grey, the seating is in fabric with a geometric design. It also gets a dual-tone dashboard with a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment with Wireless Android Auto, wired Apple CarPlay. The dashboard also sports older AC panel from XUV300, wireless charger, a spacious glove box, vanity mirror and a single pane sunroof.

There is also a standard steering wheel with tilt function and steering-mounted controls. It also sports 4 speakers, a front armrest with storage, two adjustable headrests in 2nd row, rear AC vents and 60:40 split rear seats are also a part of its interior arrangement. Safety features on the Mahindra XUV3XO MX3 variant include seat belt reminder for all passengers, 3 point seat belt for passengers, 6 airbags, all four disc brakes and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Mahindra XUV3XO MX3 gets two powertrain options, the same as that seen on the MX2 Pro. These include a 1.2 liter turbo-petrol offering 111 hp power and 200 Nm torque and 1.5 liter diesel capable of 117 hp peak power and 300 Nm torque. These petrol engines get 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT transmission options while the diesel engine is being offered exclusively with a 6-speed MT.