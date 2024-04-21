Mahindra XUV3XO Panoramic Sunroof Teased – Largest-in-Segment Skyroof

Mahindra is getting ready to launch their first car this new fiscal year – In the form of XUV 3XO, previously known as the facelifted XUV300

Mahindra is set to unveil the XUV3XO on April 29, 2024, marking its maiden launch of the fiscal year and the most significant update to the XUV300 in six years since its debut in 2018. The XUV3XO, successor to the XUV300, has garnered attention through numerous teasers and spy shots, offering glimpses of its exterior and interior enhancements. Engine specifications reveal a range including petrol, diesel, and an upcoming electrified variant.

Exterior and Interior Updates

Remaining within the sub-4 meter segment, the XUV3XO showcases exterior refinements inspired by Mahindra’s BE lineup, featuring a revamped front grille with chrome accents, new headlamp clusters, LED DRLs, connected LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and an integrated roof spoiler. The interior highlights a pioneering panoramic sunroof, a departure from the previous single-pane variant, alongside updated seating with perforated leatherette upholstery and a redesigned dashboard.

First-in-Segment Features – Panoramic Sunroof Teased

Setting new benchmarks in its class, the XUV3XO introduces several segment-first features to challenge rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite. Notable additions include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, Type-C USB outlets, and an upgraded Harman Kardon music system with seven speakers and ambient sound modes.

Enhanced Safety Measures

Anticipated to achieve a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the XUV3XO boasts an advanced safety suite, comprising seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, rearview camera with parking sensors, and a Level 2 ADAS package encompassing ten driver assistance safety features.

Engine and Transmission

Under the hood, the XUV3XO inherits the powertrains from its XUV300 predecessor, offering a choice between a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine generating 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque, a 1.2-liter T-GDI turbo petrol unit delivering 130 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine producing 117 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT automatic gearbox.

Likely to be priced between Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV3XO will continue its rivalry against contenders such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, and Nissan Magnite in the sub-4m SUV segment. Take a look at the digitally created renders of the new XUV 3XO below.