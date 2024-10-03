Mahindra XUV3XO Prices Hiked Up To Rs 30K – In Effect From 6th Oct

Competing in the sub 4m SUV space, Mahindra XUV3XO rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

With the launch of XUV3XO, Mahindra upped its sub 4m SUV game by quite a bit. Launched earlier this year, Mahindra XUV3XO has been one of the prominent vehicles in its class, offering a plethora of segment-first features and equipment. Fast forwarding to October 2024, XUV3XO gets its first ever price hike. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra XUV3XO Prices Hiked

The sub 4m SUV segment is one of the most important for car manufacturers as it brings the volumes. Mahindra has massive ambitions with XUV3XO and is projecting that it could be the best-seller of its segment in the next couple of years. Now, this SUV gets its first price hike in October 2024.

Mahindra has upped the prices by up to Rs 30,000 (Ex-sh). Not all variants get the same price hike and some trim levels retain their launch price as well. This is a segment where Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite compete at their highest level.

Starting with Petrol variants, Mahindra has retained the launch prices of MX3 Pro, AX7 and AX7L trim levels. The base MX1 and mid-spec AX5 Petrol variants get the highest price hike among all other variants, which is an increment of Rs 30,000 (Ex-sh). Other trim levels like MX2 Pro, MX3 and AX5L get a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000 (Ex-sh).

With Diesel variants, Mahindra has hiked the prices of trim levels like MX2 Pro, MX3 and AX5 by Rs 10,000 (Ex-sh). Diesel variants of trim levels like MX2, MX3 Pro, AX7 and AX7L get no price hike with this update.

Any other changes?

Apart from these updated prices, there don’t seem to be any other changes with XUV3XO. Top-spec trims get a host of bells and whistles including a gloss black grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, connected LED tail lamps, roof rails, dual tone 17-inch alloy wheels, rear washer and wiper among others on the outside.

On the inside, Mahindra has lifted the cabin ambience to include extensive soft-touch plastics, leatherette seating, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, premium 7 speaker Harman Kardon audio with amplifier and subwoofer, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, wireless charging and dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Safety is ensured by a 5 Star safety rating (XUV300), 6 airbags, ESC, hill hold control, all 4 disc brakes and Level 2 ADAS. Mahindra XUV3XO Sub-4m SUV retains the same engine lineup as seen on the XUV300. These include both turbo petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2L turbo petrol unit makes 112 hp and 200 Nm, while 1.2L T-GDi engine kicks out 120 hp and 250 Nm. The 1.5L diesel churns out 117 hp and 300 Nm. Gearbox options include 6MT, 6AMT and 6TC.

