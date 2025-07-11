Mahindra XUV3XO REVX M Reach Showrooms – Features, Details

After around a year of its launch, Mahindra XUV3XO has received a new range of variants. Called REVX, Mahindra has added three new variants to XUV3XO lineup. These new variants are designed to offer incredible value for buyers within the MX and AX variant bifurcation that has been there for around a year.

A couple of days ago, Mahindra launched XUV3XO REVX variants in India for a starting price of Rs 8.94 lakh (Ex-sh) for REVX M, Rs 9.44 lakh (Ex-sh) for REVX M (O), Rs 11.79 lakh (Ex-sh) for REVX A MT and Rs 12.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for REVX A AT. Let’s see what the base REVX variant has to offer, through a walkaround video by MotorCraze.

XUV3XO REVX M

To redefine the value quotient to buyers, Mahindra has just launched the REVX variants of XUV3XO sub 4m SUV. These REVX variants are expected to boost the sales of XUV3XO further and potentially establish it among the leaders of this segment. Because of their VFM nature, Mahindra REVX variants pack more features than standard MX and AX variants.

In the video below, we can see a detailed walkaround of REVX M (O) trim level. The only difference between REVX M and REVX M (O) is that the latter gets a single-pane sunroof, which buyers in this price bracket crave. On the outside, Mahindra has established a new identity with a new body-coloured grille.

Other than that, REVX badging on tail gate and C Pillars are dedicated to these variants only. We get steel wheels with option for wheel covers. The colour seen in this particular example is Nebula Blue and REVX M can also be had with Tango Red, Stealth Black, Everest White and Galaxy Grey.

Features & Specs

Where features are concerned, REVX M and REVX M (O) get halogen projector headlights, Black roof, LED DRLs, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators at the front. On the inside, Black leatherette upholstery, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, height adjustable driver’s seat, 4 speakers, rear AC vents, front and rear armrest and 6 airbags are notable elements.

It has to be noted that the 10.2-inch infotainment screen on this variant is not the same one seen in higher variants. Both Mahindra XUV3XO REVX M and REVX M (O) variants are powered by the same 1.2L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol TCMPFi engine that is capable of delivering 110 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm, mated to a sole 6-speed manual gearbox option.