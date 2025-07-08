Mahindra XUV3XO REVX Variants Launch Price Rs 8.94 L – Details

Mahindra Auto has just unveiled two new variants of its XUV3XO SUV. Called XUV3XO REVX, these new variants are much more than just variations of features and equipment, but embody a new and sophisticated look and they bring certain premium features and creature comforts from higher variants into their respective price brackets. Let’s take a closer look. Price starts from Rs 8.94 lakh (Ex-sh) for the REVX M.

Mahindra XUV3XO REVX Variants

Around a year since its launch, Mahindra has unveiled new variants of XUV3XO, expanding the lineup to reach a wider range of audience. The company is going out on a limb to make these new variants a lot more special than the current ones. In that regard, they get their own design and are positioned quite attractively, considering what they bring to the table.

Called XUV3XO REVX M, REVX M (O) and REVX A, these new variants are specifically curated to offer a standout design and more premium features lower down in the variant lineup. REVX variants get a new body-coloured grille, replacing the gloss Black unit along with REVX badges. The colour options include Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Stealth Black, Everest White and Galaxy Grey.

Both of them get the same 1.2L TCMPFi Turbo Petrol engine option with 110 bhp and 200 Nm, mated to a sole 6-speed manual gearbox. REVX A, on the other hand, gets a more powerful 1.2L TGDi Turbo Petrol engine with 130 bhp and 230 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

Features & Equipment

As suggested by M and A in their names, REVX M is part of the MX lineup and REVX A is part of the AX lineup. The only difference between REVX M and REVX M (O) is a sunroof, which is offered only with REVX M (O). Notable exterior features with REVX M are dual-tone Black roof, Black R16 wheel covers, bi-halogen headlights, LED DRLs, LED tail lights and others.

On the inside, REVX M and REVX M (O) get the 10.2-inch infotainment screen, 4 speakers, steering mounted controls, driver’s seat height adjust, Black leatherette seat seats, front and rear armrests, 6 airbags, rear AC vents and others, covering most basic needs.

Stepping up to XUV3XO REVX A, the equipment is a lot more rewarding. Notable exterior features are 16-inch Piano Black alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, bi-LED headlights, Infinity connected LED tail lights, rear spoiler, rear defogger, rear washer and wiper, roof rails, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

On the inside, REVX A gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 6 speakers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital TFT cluster with Maps support, 80+ Adrenox Connect features, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, reversing camera, push-button start and more along with the Black leatherette seats and dual-tone interior theme.

