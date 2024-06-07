Mahindra XUV3XO Sports Edition Render – More Sporty, Bigger Alloys

With 130 PS of peak power, Mahindra XUV3XO is the most powerful sub 4m SUV and a sportier-looking version of it would help boosting sales

XUV3XO is among the hottest vehicles in the highly competitive sub 4m SUV space. It is the newest entrant and comes with big ambitions to topple segment leaders. The company seems to be testing CNG version as seen with recent test mules. However, what if there was a sporty version of it? Here’s what Bimble Designs thinks it would look like.

Mahindra XUV3XO Sports Edition

Ever since the XUV3XO was launched early last month, there has been a lot of buzz around it. Deservingly so, we would say. The car has many best-in-segment features and many segment-first features and has extensive premium-feeling soft-touch plastics on the inside. However, not everyone is sold on XUV3XO’s looks.

It comes off as very in-your-face, where design is concerned and many will like it just for that reason. The designer has taken these design attributes and turned the wildness dial all the way to the max and has coined, what they refer to as, Mahindra XUV3XO Sports Edition. Saying it looks nice, would be an understatement.

For starters, it has connected headlights with a sleek LED DRL bar. It uplifts car’s overall ambience and lends it a nice face. There is a massive front lip along with a front splitter made entirely out of carbon fibre. There is a red highlight in the lip too, for a sporty touch. Bonnet is made of carbon fibre and has multiple vents.

Two of the six slats on XUV3XO’s grill are finished in red and car’s standard top and bottom grill have been kept intact. At the sides, car’s entire shoulder line has been highlighted in red pinstriping. The carbon fibre wheel arches have been widened to accommodate larger wheels. Speaking of wheels, they have a centrelock design and look like they are 20 inches in size.

Red painted brake calipers match the red accents in the alloy wheel design. Side skirts extend further down and lend a ground-hugging appeal, also adorned with red accents. Overall, this take on a sporty XUV3XO looks slightly tamer than what they envisioned with XUV300 TurboSport Widebody.

What does it have under the bonnet?

Rear is kept more or less the same, with sporty elements to complement car’s original design. In that regard, we have a split roof spoiler and a much more sportier rear bumper made up of forged carbon fibre. There are twin titanium exhaust tips (one on each side) which lend a sporty appeal.

To complement the render further, we hope there is a 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine under the bonnet instead of the stock car’s 1.2L unit. This engine also does duties in bigger vehicles like XUV700, Thar and Scorpio N. Stock, this engine makes up to 200 bhp and we wish it had 300 bhp on this render. Why not?