Mahindra XUV3XO Testing Continues Post Launch – Nexon And Brezza CNG Rival?

As of now, only Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers CNG option in sub 4m SUV space and Tata Nexon will soon join this club

The month of May 2024 marked a prominent launch from the house of Mahindra Auto. We’re talking about XUV3XO, which is poised to rival its immediate rivals with a plethora of new features. However, the company’s relentless pursuit of segment domination has resulted in continued testing of XUV3XO post-launch. CNG bells are ringing in full volume.

Mahindra XUV3XO Testing Continues – Is it CNG?

Considering the market trends and projections, we would reckon Mahindra is going for CNG powertrain option with XUV3XO. At a recent shareholder meeting, Mahindra divulged multiple plans, new strategies, growth projections, investment plans and upcoming PV, CV and EV portfolios.

In the presentation, company mentioned the growth projection of their XUV3XO and the company seems to be pretty confident that it will take #1 or #2 position in the next three years. To make that happen, Mahindra seems to be taking a holistic approach and offering a varied powertrain choice to cater for a wide array of buyers.

As of now, only the Maruti Suzuki Brezza offers CNG choice in the segment and Tata is on the verge of launching Nexon i-CNG in India. A CNG option would unlock greater potential for Mahindra XUV3XO sales and is likely to greatly contribute to company’s growth projections to dominate the sub 4m SUV segment.

As of now, Mahindra has only offered a factory-fitted CNG powertrain option with KUV100. So, they have expertise in this regard and should not be very difficult to offer CNG with XUV3XO. If the recent test mules spotted by automotive enthusiast J Alanyn in Bengaluru really are testing CNG powertrain feasibility, we hope Mahindra implements an elegant solution similar to Nexon.

XUV3XO just got a slight boost in its boot space with a skinny space saver. If Mahindra implemented a CNG tank here, buyers might just get a puncture repair kit. The luxury car experience, eh? Only manual gearbox variants mated to the lower-spec 110PS engine might get CNG.

What else could it be?

This particular test mule was spotted testing in Bengaluru. So, there could be a new feature or component that Mahindra seems to be testing, which is sourced by a Bengaluru-based vendor. The sticker on the fuel lid said ‘Petrol’ and the rear windshield stickers read “G720” and “RGA 09”. Considering company’s growth projections for XUV3XO, CNG is highly likely.

XUV3XO packs a lot of segment-first features that rivals will now have to catch up to. Features like dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS, electronic parking brake, and others are segment-best. Also, XUV3XO has upped the premium quotient with extensive soft-touch plastics that rivals are less likely to adopt.

However, Mahindra can’t push the sales with these attributes alone. They need a bigger push—an ace up their sleeves or a rabbit in their hats. And, CNG might just be it. The spotted test mule is of a mid-spec variant too, further fueling our speculation.