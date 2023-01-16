Mahindra XUV400 Electric Launch Price Rs 16 L To Rs 19 L – Nexon EV Rival

Much awaited Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV has been launched in India today – Prices start from Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-sh

Mahindra’s first ever electric SUV, called the XUV400, made its official debut in September 2022. Today, it has been officially launched, with prices announced. First batch has made its way into company dealerships. Prices start from Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-sh.

Mahindra’s new XUV400 electric SUV will be offered in two variants of EC and EL. EC variant features 34.5 kWh battery pack and claims 375 km range while the EL variant gets 39.4 kWh battery pack claiming 456 km range. XU400 EV is presented in five colour options of Arctic Blue, Everest White, Infinity Blue, Napoli Black and Galaxy Grey while the top of the line EL variant will be offered in a dual-tone colour option as well.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric – Prices

Speaking about prices, Mahindra XUV400 Electric EC variant with 3.3 kW charger is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh. The same variant with 7.2 kW charger costs Rs 16.49 lakh. Top of the line XUV400 EL variant costs Rs 18.99 lakh and it is offered with 7.2 kW charger as standard. These are introductory, ex-sh prices which are only valid for first 5,000 bookings.

Based on the XUV300, the new XUV400 will borrow some features from the former while it gets an increase in length and wheelbase. Length is slated at 4.3 meters with a 2,600mm wheelbase while boot space is also set to be extended to a total of 368 liters.

Its exterior will be marked by a closed grille being an electric vehicle while it will also receive new LED inserts on its tail lamps and a newly designed front and rear bumper along with new fenders. First batch has started to arrive at the dealer showroom.

XUV400 EV interiors will be seen with a host of new equipment in the form of connected car technology, a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mahindra’s Adreno X software, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, drive modes of Fun, Fast and Fearless. Other features will include a single pane sunroof, keyless entry, OTA updates, power mirrors and climate controls with safety equipment to include a total of 6 airbags on the top spec trim, disc brakes, ESC and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra XUV400 Electric comes with a single electric motor powering its front wheels. This motor offers 150 hp power and 310 Nm torque allowing the electric SUV to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. The motor is mated to a 39.5 kWh lithium ion battery pack which claims to deliver a range of 456 kms on single charge and a top speed of 150 km/h thus making it the quickest in its segment.

Charging is via a 50 kW DC fast charger, allowing a 0-80 percent charge in 50 minutes. Via a 7.2 kW AC charger, the battery will take upto 6.5 hours for a full charge and via 3 pin 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket charging time is 13 hours. This is the first of Mahindra’s electric vehicle offerings which will be followed by the XUV.e and BEV range sometime in 2024. It will find competition from Tata Nexon EV Max, which is currently the best-selling electric car of India.