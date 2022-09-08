Mahindra XUV400 Electric Debuts – Range 456 Kms, Launch Jan 2023

Mahindra seems to have one-upped Tata with a promised range of 456 km on a single charge

Mahindra XUV400 Electric is the company’s answer to Nexon EV range which is currently the highest-selling electric 4W in the country. Before you ask, XUV400 is not based on the INGLO platform that will underpin Mahindra’s BE and XUV.e range of electric SUVs that were unveiled on August 15th in Britain.

In July 2022, 3,295 electric 4W sold in India out of which Nexon EV bagged 2,878 units with 87.34% market share. Mahindra being the OG EV adapter in India, is now stepping back into the EV ring with Tata Motors to take on this segment. In that regard, Mahindra has unveiled the XUV400 Electric today.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric

In terms of design, It resembles ICE-powered XUV300. But gets a unique design of its own. Headlight units are identical to XUV300’s, but the lower bumper is different. Curves of XUV300 give way to angular and straighter cuts and creases.

Like other EVs, XUV400 also gets a closed-off grille which tells that it is an EV. The main highlight is the copper coloured X patterns and roof. More copper trims have been played with and contrast really well with the blue colour of the exterior. Available in five exciting colours: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone roof option in Satin Copper finish

Mahindra seems to have taken a page from Tata’s designs and has introduced an X pattern like Tata’s tri-arrow pattern. This X pattern adorns the front closed-off grille and other parts of the SUV.

When it comes to interiors, much of what was seen with XUV300, is retained. Which is a good thing as it was feature loaded, to begin with. Sunroof, dual zone climate control, large touchscreen with smartphone connectivity suite, adjustable steering weight, 7 airbags and a lot more.

Specs & Features

Since Mahindra hasn’t chopped up the rear to fit sub 4m length, XUV400 looks proportionate and handsome. Boot space is improved as well which was XUV300’s Achilles heel. XUV400 measures 4.2m now and has a 2,600mm wheelbase and promises a large 368 litres boot space as well. Which is a lot better than XUV300.

The battery is IP67 water and dust protection. It has 39.4 kW worth of juice in its floor pan. It makes 310 Nm torque and the power has not been revealed by the company. Mahindra XUV400 Electric can cover 456 km on a single charge as claimed by Mahindra. It also allows single pedal technology and gets three drive modes Fun, Fast and Fearless. Coming to acceleration, it can reach a 100 km/h speed in just 8.3 seconds. Top speed is 150 kmph.

Talking about competition, Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified range of 437 km on one full charge. It also boasts 0% to 80% charge in just around 56 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger. It takes only 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket. It gets Smartwatch connectivity with 60+ connected car features.

On the reveal of Mahindra’s first electric SUV, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers.

The market too is extremely receptive for a clean, enjoyable and capable vehicle, and we foresee stupendous growth in the category. The XUV400’s class-leading acceleration delivers an adrenaline rush, while its exceptional range offers anxiety-free drives. On the eve of the World EV Day 2022, we are proud to present to India’s young trendsetters the fun and fast XUV400.”

Speaking on the development of the XUV400 e-SUV, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “We started the development of the XUV400 by leveraging Mahindra’s R&D capability with teams spread across Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. We have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions along with testing of its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies to ensure seamless experience for our customers.

The XUV400 is based on our hugely successful XUV300 platform, which has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with BlueSense Plus app for control of vehicle functions and status on mobile application, the XUV400 is a fun, peppy and stylish e-SUV for all those who are future-ready.”